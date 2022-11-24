All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tesla to roll out update that'll bring Dolby Atmos sound to 1 million cars

Tesla is expected to roll out a software update that will significantly improve the sound in Tesla cars through the use of Dolby Atmos.

Tesla to roll out update that'll bring Dolby Atmos sound to 1 million cars
Published Nov 24, 2022 3:11 AM CST
About 1 million Tesla owners are expected to get a significant upgrade to their sound system when the company rolls out a software update that enables Dolby Atmos.

Tesla to roll out update that'll bring Dolby Atmos sound to 1 million cars 01
According to an exclusive report from BGR, Tesla is currently working on an upcoming software update that will improve the sound quality of the vehicle's speakers. The publication spoke to an unnamed source that said the company has been working with major record labels for several months to fine-tune the software and make Dolby Atmos available in Tesla cars. Notably, the software update will be rolled out to 1 million Tesla vehicles that are on the road, and all newly manufactured Tesla cars will come with the software already installed.

For those that aren't familiar with Dolby Atmos, the software is a surround sound technology that is developed by Dolby Laboratories. The technology, originally designed for the cinema market, began to be implemented in 25 cinemas worldwide in 2012, and as of 2022, there are more than 10,000 Dolt Atmos-enabled cinemas. The software itself adds height channels that enable sounds to be interpreted as 3D objects, creating a more immersive surround sound experience with more accurate sound.

Following the release of Dolby Atmos in cinemas, the technology was adapted for home theater systems, and eventually over to automakers, with Lucid Motors last year being the first car manufacturer to implement Dolby Atmos technology into its vehicles. The addition of Dolby Atmos found has seemingly sparked the interest of other car manufacturers, as Volvo and Mercedes-Benz have both announced that Dolby Atmos will also be coming to select vehicles.

Tesla to roll out update that'll bring Dolby Atmos sound to 1 million cars 85
Separately, but still related, images are surfacing online of Apple Music integration being rolled out in Tesla's, with one Twitter user posting a photo of the app on a Tesla Model S at an exhibit in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

    Related Tags

