Tesla to roll out update that'll bring Dolby Atmos sound to 1 million cars

About 1 million Tesla owners are expected to get a significant upgrade to their sound system when the company rolls out a software update that enables Dolby Atmos.

According to an exclusive report from BGR, Tesla is currently working on an upcoming software update that will improve the sound quality of the vehicle's speakers. The publication spoke to an unnamed source that said the company has been working with major record labels for several months to fine-tune the software and make Dolby Atmos available in Tesla cars. Notably, the software update will be rolled out to 1 million Tesla vehicles that are on the road, and all newly manufactured Tesla cars will come with the software already installed.

For those that aren't familiar with Dolby Atmos, the software is a surround sound technology that is developed by Dolby Laboratories. The technology, originally designed for the cinema market, began to be implemented in 25 cinemas worldwide in 2012, and as of 2022, there are more than 10,000 Dolt Atmos-enabled cinemas. The software itself adds height channels that enable sounds to be interpreted as 3D objects, creating a more immersive surround sound experience with more accurate sound.

Following the release of Dolby Atmos in cinemas, the technology was adapted for home theater systems, and eventually over to automakers, with Lucid Motors last year being the first car manufacturer to implement Dolby Atmos technology into its vehicles. The addition of Dolby Atmos found has seemingly sparked the interest of other car manufacturers, as Volvo and Mercedes-Benz have both announced that Dolby Atmos will also be coming to select vehicles.

Separately, but still related, images are surfacing online of Apple Music integration being rolled out in Tesla's, with one Twitter user posting a photo of the app on a Tesla Model S at an exhibit in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

