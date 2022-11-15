Unique Electric Moke Californian will arrive in the United States for $41,900

Anyone interested can now place a $990 refundable deposit for the $41,900 Electric Moke California. Moke wants to reinvigorate the Mini Moke's legacy, but with a focus on supporting electrified models. This will be the first Moke model for the US auto market since 1982.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Californian will be manufactured in the UK, and then the rear-wheel drive model with an electric 44-horsepower motor will ship to the US. Drivers will be able to accelerate 0-34mph in 4.3 seconds. The original Moke Californian was sold in the US from 1977 until 1982, with the automaker promoting these qualities: fun, freedom, and fresh air.

The Moke Californian has a top speed of 50mph but is promoted as a highway-legal vehicle - and has a range of up to 80 miles on a single charge. A Type 1 charger will take four hours to finish a full charge.

3

Here is what Isobel Dando, CEO of Moke, said in a press statement:

"This is a momentous time for MOKE International. It's great to be able to offer the US market a genuine MOKE car for the first time in 40 years. The original Moke Californian represented an incredibly important chapter in the company's rich history; we are proud that the MOKE lives on and can be enjoyed in the electric era."

Moke must follow guidance from the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015, limiting replica car low-volume sales to just 325 units each year. That means anyone interested must act fast or be forced to wait another year.