BMW: By 2024, 1 in 3 BMWs produced in Bavarian plants will be electric vehicles

BMW recently started production of the fully-electric BMW iX1 EV crossover at its Regensburg plant, an eastern Bavarian city in Germany. Interestingly, BMW Group Plant Regensburg is able to produce combustion-engine, plug-in hybrid, and fully-electric vehicles in a single facility.

The xDrive 30 variant from the iX1 line is aimed at auto markets in Europe and China - and the 66.5 kWh battery supports up to 272 miles of drive range per charge. The 313 horsepower motor powers 0-62mph acceleration in 5.7 seconds.

Each German production plant can assemble electric cars, a milestone the automaker announced around two years ago. At least one in three BMW models produced at Bavarian plants will be electric by 2024, according to BMW executives. These continued efforts display BMW's effort to prepare for a fully-electric car and SUV portfolio in the future.

Starting in 2025, BMW is expected to ramp up the electrification of its car portfolio - and EV sales should account for 50% of total sales by 2030.

As noted by Christian Bernreiter, Bavarian Minister of Transport, in a press statement:

"Bavaria is Germany's number-one state for cars and has a long tradition of building vehicles. However, that success doesn't just lie in the achievements of the past, but also in research, development and innovation. The BMW iX1* and its high-voltage battery underline that BMW can master the future."

BMW isn't only focused on EV production in Europe, either. The German automaker joined a crowded list of automakers interested in US-based EV production. BMW invested $1.7 billion towards EV production and high-voltage battery assembly.