VW ID. Buzz vehicle packed with tech for innovative driver assistance system

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a vehicle designed to show what the German automaker has up its sleeve with software-based solutions to aid safety.

Published Nov 11, 2022 1:30 AM CST
German automaker Volkswagen has big plans for its ID. Buzz vehicle, with a specific interest in software, offers a unique driving experience. Interested drivers will be able to select between a passenger version and a cargo van.

VW ID. Buzz vehicle packed with tech for innovative driver assistance system 02
Using swarm data generated by thousands of Volkswagen vehicles, VW's Travel Assist helps drivers keep the middle of the lane. The system can adjust based on a driver's driving style. Volkswagen has spent years researching and developing swarm data, which will remain a major endeavor as vehicles inch their way closer to fully autonomous driving support.

Simply tapping the turn signal when the vehicle is traveling 55 mph or faster supports lane changes - once sensors don't detect any objects or vehicles nearby - the ID. Buzz is able to automatically steer itself into another lane.

VW ID. Buzz vehicle packed with tech for innovative driver assistance system 03
There are plenty of other assistance systems designed to help keep drivers safe - driver alert system, pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, oncoming vehicle braking when turning, lane assist, hazard alert function, and other software-based solutions.

Here is what Kai Grunitz, member of VW brand board of management with focus on development, said in a press statement:

"In the ID. Buzz, iconic design meets innovative technology, and this is reflected in new convenience and assistance systems. We are taking the next step forward on the way to highly automated driving with the use of swarm data in the latest Travel Assist. This is in line with Volkswagen's commitment to offer premium technology and innovations in as many models as possible."

The car should make its US debut sometime in 2023, with North American buyers required to wait until sometime in 2024.

In late October, Volkswagen noted there have been more than 20,000 orders for the ID. Buzz - more than what is capable to produce before the end of the year.

The all-electric ID sub-brand will have a number of models - the entry-level ID.2 hatchback and ID.2X SUV have been confirmed, with VW also indicating an ID.3X SUV and ID.6 sedan will join the electric portfolio.

NEWS SOURCE:volkswagen-newsroom.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

