AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 series games bundle: Callisto Protocol, Dead Island 2

AMD has just announced its latest Raise the Game promotion, where any purchase of an AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card will include free copies of The Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2.

Anyone who purchases an AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6900 XT, 6800 XT, 6800, 6750 XT, 6700 XT, 6700, 6650 XT, 6600 XT, or 6600 will receive a free copy of The Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2. AMD's last two graphics cards in the Radeon RX 6000 series in the Radeon RX 6500 XT or 6400 won't get a copy of The Callisto Protocol, and instead, only get a free copy of Dead Island 2 (because they're much cheaper cards).

In the US, retailers including the official AMD Store, Amazon, Newegg, and Micro Center will have AMD's new Raise the Game bundle for any new Radeon RX 6000 series GPU purchase. Across the pond, European retailers include the AMD Store, Infomax, Topachat, MediaMarkt, and others.

The deal runs effectively immediately, through to February 4, 2023. The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2, while Dead Island 2 will be dropping the day before on February 3, 2023.

The Callisto Protocol details:

Horror Engineering - The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield. Blending atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness and humanity, The game immerses players in a pulse-pounding story where unspeakable horrors lurk around every corner.

Master Brutal, Strategic Combat - The Callisto Protocol challenges players to master a thrilling blend of melee and ranged combat, including a unique gravity weapon once used by Black Iron guards to control the prison population. Players will be forced to get up close and personal with their grotesque opponents, hacking off limbs, blasting off legs, and getting creative with whatever is at their disposal to survive each life-or-death encounter.

Uncover the Secrets of the United Jupiter Company - Set on Jupiter's dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol casts players as Jacob Lee, an inmate in Black Iron Prison. When an outbreak throws the moon into chaos, Jacob must face his darkest fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures that stalk him as he unravels the dark mysteries at the heart of the powerful United Jupiter Company.

Experience the Isolation of Jupiter's Dead Moon - One of the most hostile, isolated environments in the universe, Callisto looms large over Jacob's desperate struggle to survive. Players must not only contend with the horrors of Black Iron Prison, but also the centuries-old secrets that plague Jupiter's long-dead moon, both above and below the surface.

Dead Island 2 details: