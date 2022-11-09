The Audi Q8 e-tron has refreshed design, improvements in range and efficiency

German automaker Audi has refreshed the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV, promising better battery range and efficiency. The US auto market will be able to choose from two different configurations, the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, which can be selected based on driving style and range expectations.

The fully electric vehicle will feature two different versions of the Q8 e-tron - the Q8 55 e-tron and the SQ8 e-tron. The 55 e-tron has two motors and generates 402 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque - with a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds. The SQ8 has one front axle motor and two on the rear, generating 496 hp with 718 lb-ft of torque - and can tackle the 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds.

Although the power output remains unchanged, a redesigned electric motor coupled with improved aerodynamics greatly aids the battery. Certain versions of the new model will have more than 300 miles in drive range, which is a drastic increase over the current 222-mile capacity.

As noted by Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the board of Management for Audi, said in a press statement:

"In the new Q8 e-tron, we were able to significantly increase both battery capacity and charging performance. This allowed us to achieve an optimal balance between energy density and charging capacity, as well as to increase efficiency," Hoffmann said. "On top of that, we improved the motors, progressive steering, and chassis control systems - and thus the dynamic driving characteristics that are typical of Audi in all versions of the Q8 e-tron."

Interestingly, some components were manufactured with the help of recycled plastic bottles and other materials - including insulation and damping materials for the interior. The German automaker expects its Q8 e-tron to be certified as a net-carbon-neutral vehicle in the US and Europe.

The US should receive shipments at the end of April, with starting price of $71,995 for the entry-level model, and just under $90,000 for the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron.