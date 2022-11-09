All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Grand Theft Auto revenues hit nearly $8 billion since GTA V's release in 2013

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has earned $7.84 billion in net revenues since Grand Theft Auto V released in 2013, including game sales and GTA Online.

Grand Theft Auto revenues hit nearly $8 billion since GTA V's release in 2013
Published Nov 9, 2022 9:32 AM CST
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated nearly $8 billion in net revenues since GTA V's release way back in 2013, data from Take-Two Interactive confirms.

Grand Theft Auto revenues hit nearly $8 billion since GTA V's release in 2013 11223
3

Every quarter, Take-Two Interactive publishes SEC filings that outline the company's quarterly performance, including revenues, profit, cash flow, debt, risk factors, etc. Hidden in the filings is mention of how much net revenue that Grand Theft Auto products generate for that particular quarter. We've cataloged and charted these numbers to get a better picture of how the franchise is performing.

Based on data published by Take-Two and collected by us, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has made $7.84 billion cumulatively since Grand Theft Auto V's release in September 2013. The franchise made $152 million in Q2'23, aligning with early coronavirus earnings. While this is not the lowest quarter for GTA revenues, it is the lowest period the past 13 quarters (or 52 months).

Grand Theft Auto revenues hit nearly $8 billion since GTA V's release in 2013 223
3

The $152 million figure aligns with lower GTA V shipments for the Q2, which were up to 1 million in quarter, and Take-Two Interactive notes that there was a decrease in Grand Theft Auto franchise Net Bookings.

Remember that this is a percentage of net revenues, not overall net bookings. There's a portion of GTA Online revenues that are deferred over time--in short, this is not the full picture of GTA earnings for 2013 - 2022, but the figures give us a very good idea of where the franchise is currently at.

Read Also: Grand Theft Auto V sales stall after 9 years, may be approaching saturation

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.95
$29.95$29.95$31.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2022 at 10:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.