NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is the old RTX 4080 12GB, re-unlaunched

NVIDIA has unleashed its new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and is barely a week away from the release of its second Ada Lovelace GPU, the upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

But we all know the story... NVIDIA had not one but two GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards -- the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB -- but then NVIDIA "unlaunched" the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB variant. The GeForce RTX 4080 16GB is still marching ahead for release on November 16, but now we've got some more information on what NVIDIA will be doing with the Ada Lovelace GPU release after that.

We've now got leaker "kopite7kimi" that tweeted that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB will "become" the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which could be cut down on the original GeForce RTX 4080 12GB specs that we were hearing about months ago.

NVIDIA's now unlaunched GeForce RTX 4080 12GB had a full AD104-400 GPU, the original 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus and pumping 504GB/sec of memory bandwidth. We should expect to see 7680 CUDA cores inside of that AD104 GPU, and a 285W default TGP (expect this to be higher on custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards, too).