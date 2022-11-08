All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is the old RTX 4080 12GB, re-unlaunched

NVIDIA's original unlaunched GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card is being called something new: rumor has it we'll see the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti instead.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is the old RTX 4080 12GB, re-unlaunched
Published Nov 8, 2022 7:55 PM CST
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

NVIDIA has unleashed its new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and is barely a week away from the release of its second Ada Lovelace GPU, the upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

But we all know the story... NVIDIA had not one but two GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards -- the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB -- but then NVIDIA "unlaunched" the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB variant. The GeForce RTX 4080 16GB is still marching ahead for release on November 16, but now we've got some more information on what NVIDIA will be doing with the Ada Lovelace GPU release after that.

We've now got leaker "kopite7kimi" that tweeted that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB will "become" the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which could be cut down on the original GeForce RTX 4080 12GB specs that we were hearing about months ago.

NVIDIA's now unlaunched GeForce RTX 4080 12GB had a full AD104-400 GPU, the original 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus and pumping 504GB/sec of memory bandwidth. We should expect to see 7680 CUDA cores inside of that AD104 GPU, and a 285W default TGP (expect this to be higher on custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards, too).

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2493.00
$2499.97$2299.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2022 at 7:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.