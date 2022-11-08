Cadillac unveils a God of War-themed CT5 car for the Chinese auto market

Cadillac China is showing off a CT5 in honor of the God of War game series, ahead of the impending release of God of War: Ragnarok. The Chinese market exclusive has a clean paint job, featuring white body paint with red, black, and gray highlights on the full exterior, rooftop, and mirror caps.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A God of War logo is placed on the front of the hood, and PlayStation's iconic triangle, circle, X, and square from the controller can be found near the rear wheels.

The car has a striking paint job in honor of Kratos, whose backstory as the protagonist of the game series is quite in-depth. Kratos isn't actually covered in white paint - but the ashes of his wife and daughter to turn his skin white - which is part of a curse placed on him. The red is a tattoo in honor of his brother, Deimos.

There will be 120 God of War: Ragnarok x Cadillac CT5 gift boxes released that include the following: a CT5 1/18th scale original car model, a Leviathan Axe keychain, a limited edition DualSense controller, and a game-themed nameplate.

God of War: Ragnarok is set for release on Wednesday, November 9 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This will be the first cross-generation release in the God of War series. PS4 owners that buy the game will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for $10.

Random Shout Out : Sebastien Bell @ Carscoops - a friend sent me this story lead, published on some random news site - which seemingly yoinked the content. To the point where the layout of the story seemed familiar, then I noticed the following:

3

The top story is Carscoops, and the bottom image is some "news site" that is copy-pasting auto content