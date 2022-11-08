All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Cadillac unveils a God of War-themed CT5 car for the Chinese auto market

It looks like Cadillac has created a custom CT5 car with a God of War theme, though the car may be exclusively for China - but it does look sick.

Cadillac unveils a God of War-themed CT5 car for the Chinese auto market
Published Nov 8, 2022 2:15 AM CST
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

Cadillac China is showing off a CT5 in honor of the God of War game series, ahead of the impending release of God of War: Ragnarok. The Chinese market exclusive has a clean paint job, featuring white body paint with red, black, and gray highlights on the full exterior, rooftop, and mirror caps.

Cadillac unveils a God of War-themed CT5 car for the Chinese auto market 01
3

A God of War logo is placed on the front of the hood, and PlayStation's iconic triangle, circle, X, and square from the controller can be found near the rear wheels.

The car has a striking paint job in honor of Kratos, whose backstory as the protagonist of the game series is quite in-depth. Kratos isn't actually covered in white paint - but the ashes of his wife and daughter to turn his skin white - which is part of a curse placed on him. The red is a tattoo in honor of his brother, Deimos.

There will be 120 God of War: Ragnarok x Cadillac CT5 gift boxes released that include the following: a CT5 1/18th scale original car model, a Leviathan Axe keychain, a limited edition DualSense controller, and a game-themed nameplate.

God of War: Ragnarok is set for release on Wednesday, November 9 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This will be the first cross-generation release in the God of War series. PS4 owners that buy the game will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for $10.

Random Shout Out: Sebastien Bell @ Carscoops - a friend sent me this story lead, published on some random news site - which seemingly yoinked the content. To the point where the layout of the story seemed familiar, then I noticed the following:

The top story is Carscoops, and the bottom image is some "news site" that is copy-pasting auto content
3

The top story is Carscoops, and the bottom image is some "news site" that is copy-pasting auto content

Buy at Amazon

God of War RagnarÜk Launch Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2022 at 2:15 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mini.cadillac.com.cn

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.