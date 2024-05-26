Microsoft Auto SR upscaling tech works on these 12 games, requires Snapdragon X Elite SoC

Microsoft's new Auto SR (Automatic Super Resolution) has launched for 12 games so far, exclusive to new Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite.

Microsoft has officially launched its Auto SR (Automatic Super Resolution) technology, its new system-level super resolution tech, which is available on new Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Microsoft Auto SR upscaling tech works on these 12 games, requires Snapdragon X Elite SoC 63
In order to use Microsoft's new Auto SR technology, you'll need a new Copilot+ PC powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite processor, which you can't even buy today. Microsoft has paper launched Auto SR, with Copilot+ PCs required to play it, unavailable to buy today.

You'll also need Windows 11 version 24H2, a 1080p display at a minimum, and automatic updated to be enabled. That is, once you've got your new Copilot+ PC powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor. The 12 games that will work on the Copilot+ PCs with Auto SR supported out of the box include:

  • 7 Days to Die
  • BeamNG Drive
  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Dark Souls III
  • God of War
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Microsoft explains on its website: "Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) seamlessly integrates with Windows on a Copilot+ PC with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X processor to automatically enhance a set of existing games by default, and boosts frame rates while maintaining detailed visuals. Auto SR functions by automatically lowering the game's rendering resolution to increase framerate, then employs sophisticated AI technology to provide enhanced high-definition visuals. This results in a smoother, more detailed gaming experience. Auto SR is applied by default to a set of games verified by Microsoft. Examples of enhanced games include Borderlands 3, God of War, The Witcher 3, and more".

The full system requirements for Auto SR:

  • A Copilot+ PC with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X processor with Hexagon NPU and an integrated GPU.
  • Windows 11, version 24H2 or later.
  • Latest graphics and neural processor drivers. To manually check for updates, go to Start > Settings > Windows Update, then select Check for updates.
  • A display resolution of 1080p or greater.
