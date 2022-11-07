EVGA's prototype GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 teased by JayzTwoCents

EVGA may have terminated its relationship with NVIDIA which means we won't see any GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, at all, from EVGA... except YouTuber "JayzTwoCents" has gotten his mitts on a prototype card.

6

EVGA's prototype GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 (source: JayzTwoCents)

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The unreleased EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card was sent to JayzTwoCents in engineering form, which would've been close to the retail version of the card I'm sure, and it is a big boi graphics card. It's thicker than its Ampere-based predecessor in the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3, which he has for comparison against the prototype EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card.

EVGA's prototype GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 (source: JayzTwoCents)

EVGA was still using a triple-fan cooler on the GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 engineering sample, with the in-house ICX cooling system, and something that I love: the rear-placed 16-pin PCIe power connector.

6

EVGA's prototype GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 rear power connector (source: JayzTwoCents)

The power cables at the rear of the card are much better not just for aesthetics, but for the long (and problematic) power adapter that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 requires. We all know about the issues, with GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards catching fire and their 16-pin PCIe power connectors melting.

EVGA's GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card even in its prototype or engineering sample (ES) form is an impressive thing to see because get this: it actually works. This isn't just some dummy card that EVGA was playing around with, it goes to show the company was fully committed to Ada Lovelace and the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs from NVIDIA... aaaand then nothing.

Hell, even EVGA's in-house Precision overclocking software works with all of its sensor data pulled from the GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card, with JayzTwoCents pushing the prototype card past 3.0GHz. It's just a damn, damn shame that EVGA won't release any GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs ever... a real shame.