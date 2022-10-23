EVGA has no GeForce RTX 4090 to buy, but Precision X1 now supports the RTX 4090

EVGA might not have any high-end GeForce RTX 4090 or even any, like, any GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs at all... given that the company terminated its relationship with NVIDIA, but that hasn't stopped EVGA from continuing to improve its Precision X1 software.

The latest EVGA Precision X1 software was pushed out over the weekend, with v1.3.7.0 supporting NVIDIA's new AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. The software provides GPU and GDDR6X memory overclocking, overvoltage, as well as thermal and power limit adjustment.

EVGA's own Precision X1 overclocking software isn't the best software to push your GeForce RTX 4090, or any GeForce GPU, but if you want to use it, it's now available for your GeForce RTX 4090. MSI Afterburner is far better, and it also supports overclocking AMD Radeon RX series graphics cards, whereas EVGA's Precision X1 overclocking software only supports NVIDIA GeForce GPUs.

Speaking of overclocking NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, I have a bunch of custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards -- from ASUS, COLORFUL, GAINWARD, NVIDIA, and MSI -- with a huge GeForce RTX 4090 OC showdown coming very soon. We'll see which one overclocks the best, which will include MSI's custom GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X, which is cooled by a 240mm AIO cooler.

You can download EVGA's new Precision X1 v1.3.7.0 software right here.