Mass production of the Tesla Cybertruck expected to begin towards end of 2023

If you were waiting to hear when mass production of the Tesla Cybertruck would start, expect that milestone to be reached sometime by the end of 2023, according to Reuters. That means most of the reservation list will have to wait until 2024, at the very earliest.

The Cybertruck was first unveiled by Musk in 2019 to a mix of ardent fanfare mixed with a heavy dose of the initial skepticism. Tesla initially wanted to release the truck for less than $40,000, but the cost of vehicles has gone up since then - and Tesla has also increased pricing across all of its models.

A dual, tri-motor, and quad-motor trims are expected, with the single motor trim reportedly canceled due to low demand - but pricing and additional details still haven't been confirmed yet. Unfortunately, the semiconductor shortage and other logistical issues have made it difficult for Tesla and other automakers to keep their deadlines.

During a Q3 2022 stockholder meeting, the last claimed Cybertruck start date was mid-2023, with Elon Musk keen to ramp up production - and delivery - of all the company's vehicles. Musk confirmed the truck was in the pre-production tooling phase, and that timeline seems to fit with Tesla's die-casting partner. The Giga Press is expected to make its way to Tesla's Austin, Texas-based plant soon.

Lower volume production of the Cybertruck will begin in mid-2023, then ramp up as the months go by.

Winning over pickup truck drivers to switch to electric could be a tall order - but there certainly won't be a shortage of options starting in 2023. Besides the Rivian R1T and Lordstown Endurance, there will be a growing mix of different choices starting next year - the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, Ram 1500 EV, GMC Sierra EV, and the Cybertruck will find their way to the auto market in 2023 and 2024.