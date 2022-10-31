GMC Sierra EV offers truck buyers upscale alternative to electric Hummer

US automaker General Motors hopes to entice traditional truck drivers with its 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, a more luxurious offering than the GMC Hummer EV. Interestingly, GMC is going to roll out the most expensive Sierra EV version first, then release lower-priced models at a later date.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Although the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV share similar technologies, its more familiar pickup shape and other features may make it more enticing.

The Denali Edition 1 has 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque along with an estimated 400 miles of range on a full charge. In addition, fast charging will make it possible to add 100 miles of drive capacity in just 10 minutes.

Here is what Duncan Aldred, Global VP of Buick, GMC and GMC Hummer, said during a recent media briefing: "It's going to attract different customers, more traditional truck buyers, whereas the Hummer EV has been attracting people from all brands, people out of exotic sports cars, for example. With the Hummer EV, we found that 70% of customers with reservations are new to EVs, and about 75% of them are new to the GMC brand."

It's revealing to hear how Hummer EV buyers found their way to the brand, and how GMC will attempt to market the Sierra EV.

3

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 11 should ship starting in early 2024 and will have a starting price tag of $107,000. Information about other Sierra EV models will be released later, with a price tag starting around $50,000.

The regular Sierra EVs are priced competitively with the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T EV rivals, with GMC excited to mix it up with competitors in the "heart of the pickup segment." As drivers become more comfortable with EVs, a clever marketing and educational effort definitely is required for automakers to highlight features.