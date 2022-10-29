Nissan set to unveil unique all-electric concept vehicles during SEMA auto show

Japanese automaker Nissan will use its presence at the SEMA car show in November to show off a number of different concept vehicles. Of note, there will be a couple of electric vehicles that are quite unique, including a gas-to-EV conversion of a late '80s pickup truck.

Nissan took its 2023 Ariya all-electric crossover and gave it a wood panel-style body wrap and chrome trim. Take a look at it:

On behalf of Nissan, the Ariya Surfwagon was produced by the car customization group Tommy Pike Customs. The heavily customized Ariya has 20-inch wheels and polished stainless-steel center caps, white-wall tires, custom lowered suspension, and a custom roof rack able to carry two surfboards. The Surfwagon still has the functionality of a regular 2023 Nissan Ariya, with cosmetics as the main focus of the project.

The Nissan Leaf-powered Sunny Truck Project converts a 1987 Sunny Truck from gasoline to a Leaf all-electric motor with 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. After the conversion was completed, the Leaf motor provides twice the power and at least three times the torque compared to the original four-cylinder gas engine, according to Nissan.

Here is a full list of the modified Leaf-powered Sunny:

Nissan LEAF electric motor conversion with factory-original 56A manual transmission

Custom CNC-machined motor-to-transmission bellhousing adapter

"Hakosuka" Skyline widebody kit

Aluminum battery box

Custom driveshaft

LED lighting conversion

Heavy-duty rear leaf springs and suspension

Nissan 240SX S13 front suspension conversion, including front coilovers, disc brakes and lower control arms

Tommy Pike / Peter Brock collaboration custom Brock Racing Enterprises (BRE) "46" livery

Custom user interface display designed by Clemson University ICAR

TPC custom-designed and handcrafted interior with Laedana material by Tesca

17-inch Rotiform wheels

205/45/17 Toyo Extensa tires

Concept cars are used by manufacturers to highlight new styling or technology in vehicles, even if the specific model is never released. Aspects from the concept - along with lessons learned - can be transferred to new models that will actually hit the street. In the grand scheme of things, concept cars should help spur automotive development so a manufacturer stays current on emerging technologies.