Nissan set to unveil unique all-electric concept vehicles during SEMA auto show

Concept cars are designed to be outlandish and show new auto technology or design, which Nissan did with a couple new electric vehicle concepts.

Published Oct 29, 2022 3:16 PM CDT
Japanese automaker Nissan will use its presence at the SEMA car show in November to show off a number of different concept vehicles. Of note, there will be a couple of electric vehicles that are quite unique, including a gas-to-EV conversion of a late '80s pickup truck.

Nissan took its 2023 Ariya all-electric crossover and gave it a wood panel-style body wrap and chrome trim. Take a look at it:

On behalf of Nissan, the Ariya Surfwagon was produced by the car customization group Tommy Pike Customs. The heavily customized Ariya has 20-inch wheels and polished stainless-steel center caps, white-wall tires, custom lowered suspension, and a custom roof rack able to carry two surfboards. The Surfwagon still has the functionality of a regular 2023 Nissan Ariya, with cosmetics as the main focus of the project.

The Nissan Leaf-powered Sunny Truck Project converts a 1987 Sunny Truck from gasoline to a Leaf all-electric motor with 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. After the conversion was completed, the Leaf motor provides twice the power and at least three times the torque compared to the original four-cylinder gas engine, according to Nissan.

Here is a full list of the modified Leaf-powered Sunny:

  • Nissan LEAF electric motor conversion with factory-original 56A manual transmission
  • Custom CNC-machined motor-to-transmission bellhousing adapter
  • "Hakosuka" Skyline widebody kit
  • Aluminum battery box
  • Custom driveshaft
  • LED lighting conversion
  • Heavy-duty rear leaf springs and suspension
  • Nissan 240SX S13 front suspension conversion, including front coilovers, disc brakes and lower control arms
  • Tommy Pike / Peter Brock collaboration custom Brock Racing Enterprises (BRE) "46" livery
  • Custom user interface display designed by Clemson University ICAR
  • TPC custom-designed and handcrafted interior with Laedana material by Tesca
  • 17-inch Rotiform wheels
  • 205/45/17 Toyo Extensa tires

Concept cars are used by manufacturers to highlight new styling or technology in vehicles, even if the specific model is never released. Aspects from the concept - along with lessons learned - can be transferred to new models that will actually hit the street. In the grand scheme of things, concept cars should help spur automotive development so a manufacturer stays current on emerging technologies.

NEWS SOURCE:usa.nissannews.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

