All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Square Enix's top 3 game franchises have sold nearly 300 million copies combined

Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts game sales combined total up to nearly 300 million copies sold globally across all platfrms.

Square Enix's top 3 game franchises have sold nearly 300 million copies combined
Published Oct 28, 2022 5:08 PM CDT
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

Square Enix's top 3 big franchises have sold almost 300 million copies combined across multiple decades.

Square Enix's top 3 game franchises have sold nearly 300 million copies combined 1
3

Square Enix has some of the oldest post-80s crash video game franchises, and its most popular series have accumulated tens of millions of sales across decades. According to new data presented in Square Enix's 2022 annual report, its big 3 franchises have sold over a mighty 294 million copies combined.

The publisher's big three includes Final Fantasy, which has shipped and sold 173 million units across a multitude of games spanning 35 years; Dragon Quest, a 36-year old beloved RPG series that has sold 85 million copies on all platforms; and Kingdom Hearts, a relatively newer franchise released in 2002 on the PlayStation 2 that has since moved over 36 million copies on a number of releases across multiple console generations.

Square Enix's top 3 game franchises have sold nearly 300 million copies combined 20
3

Final Fantasy

  • First release - 1987, NES
  • Current release - Final Fantasy XVI (2023)
  • Sales - 173 million copies

Dragon Quest

  • First release - 1986, NES
  • Current release - Dragon Quest XII (in development)
  • Sales - 85 million copies

Kingdom Hearts

  • First release - 2002, PlayStation 2
  • Current release - Kingdom Hearts IV (in development)
  • Sales -36 million copies

To no one's surprise, Square Enix is currently working on new iterations and games in all of these franchises, including Final Fantasy XVI, which is due out in Summer 2023 on PlayStation 5, Dragon Quest XII, a new RPG being built in Unreal Engine 5, and Kingdom Hearts IV, which looks to be the most realistic game in the series yet.

What's also interesting is that these titles have also been adapted to online markets with Final Fantasy XIV, one of the most popular MMORPGs on the market, and Dragon Quest X, which is also an MMO. There's also several mobile games based on these franchises too.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.90
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2022 at 5:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hd.square-enix.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.