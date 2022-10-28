2023 Toyota Crown hybrid sedan offers a unique and 'weird' driving experience

Japanese automaker Toyota will have its 2023 Crown model available in early 2023, with the sedan promoted with bold styling, premium control and an elevated ride height for drivers.

Toyota will release three hybrid grades: XLE, Limited, and Platinum, with all of them shipping standard with all-wheel drive. Buyers will be able to choose from the Toyota Hybrid System (THS) or Hybrid MAX - the Hybrid Max features 340 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.

The XLE and Limited grades have an electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT) while the Platinum grade features a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission.

Hybrid MAX features front and rear electric motors with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine - with a 30 MPG combined city/highway driving capacity. The XLE and Limited trims have an estimated 41 MPG combined city/highway rating and a 2.5-liter engine and front and rear electric motors pairing.

The Platinum grade uses a Hybrid MAX powertrain, full-time electronic all-wheel drive, and adaptive variable suspension, and includes six different drive modes. Toyota's Advanced Park capability is included, a platform designed to help drivers take advantage of hands-free parking when backing into a space or parallel parking.

NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes are available for the Toyota Crown, with Platinum also receiving SPORT+, COMFORT, and CUSTOM driving modes for the high-end grade.

The Toyota Crown is available in Black, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Oxygen, Heavy Metal and Supersonic Red. The Platinum grade has a special bi-tone paint available with the same colors or a bi-tone only Bronze Age.

CNET recently took the 2023 Toyota Crown for a test drive, stating: "There's a lot about Toyota's large hybrid sedan that makes sense, but there's also a lot that leaves us scratching our heads." The reviewer also described the sedan as a "funky one" because of "visual bulk" towards the back of the car, but noted the interior is more typical of what a driver would expect.

The Toyota Crown XLE grade starts at $39,950, $45,550 Limited Grade, or $52,350 for the Platinum grade. It should be available at your local Toyota dealerships starting in early 2023.