Xbox Mode coming to all Windows 11 PCs starting in April

Microsoft has renamed the Xbox Full Screen Experience FSE to simply 'Xbox Mode,' and confirms that it's coming to all Windows 11 PCs.

TL;DR: Xbox Mode, formerly Full Screen Experience, will launch on all Windows 11 devices in April, offering a full-screen, controller-optimized gaming interface that allows seamless switching between play and productivity. This rollout precedes Microsoft's Project Helix console, featuring advanced AI, raytracing, and improved storage, expected by Holiday 2028.

Xbox's Full Screen Experience (FSE) has been renamed, and it's coming to all Windows 11 PCs starting next month.

Released first on the ROG Ally and Ally X handhelds, the Full Screen Experience was a window into Microsoft's so-called "future of play," a vision that unifies Xbox and Windows together. While the hybrid Project Helix next-gen Xbox will be the physical manifestation of this plan, Microsoft is still rolling out its simulated Xbox environment to all Windows 11 users, likely in a bid to test and tweak the software in preparation for Helix.

Xbox Mode, aka FSE, will start to roll out to Windows 11 users starting in April, Xbox exec Jason Ronald says: "After debuting an early version with the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, today I'm excited to share that we are bringing the same innovation to Windows 11 with Xbox mode that begins rolling out in April, starting with select markets."

"Xbox mode lets players seamlessly switch between productivity and play, with a familiar full screen and controller optimized Xbox experience while embracing the openness of Windows."

Microsoft offers more details on Xbox Mode:

Xbox mode available on all Windows 11 form factors in April Starting in April, Xbox mode will start rolling out to users in select markets on all Windows 11 PC form factors, including laptops, desktops and tablets, bringing the experience to a broader set of devices. Xbox mode makes it easier for players to jump into a streamlined, full‑screen, dedicated gaming experience whenever they want to lean back and play. Xbox mode delivers a controller-optimized experience to your Windows 11 device, letting players browse their library, launch games, use Game Bar and switch between apps. Designed to keep players immersed, the experience features a clean, distraction-free interface, while still giving them the flexibility to seamlessly switch back to the Windows desktop at any time.

At GDC 2026, Ronald also divulged key features of the new Project Helix console to developers, touching upon technologies like the AI-based silicon with advanced ML neural rendering capabilities, as well as high-end raytracing, boosted GPU and CPU optimizations, and major accelerations and efficiencies with storage--which remains one of the biggest pain points for game developers.

Microsoft will start shipping Project Helix devkits in 2027, putting the console on track for a potential release sometime around Holiday 2028--if things go according to plan, that is.