Here's the bonuses PlayStation gamers will enjoy in Modern Warfare 2

Activision reveals all the bonus rewards that PlayStation gamers will enjoy in Modern Warfare 2.

Years ago, Sony signed a big multi-year marketing deal with Activision to secure exclusive Call of Duty content and rewards. Sony's deal has lasted all throughout the PlayStation 4 generation and will expire in 2024, but PlayStation gamers will still get access to a bunch of goodies in the new Modern Warfare 2 shooter.

Some of these bonuses are pretty big, like double XP events that are exclusive to the PlayStation platform, giving players a potential heads-up over Xbox gamers. Other bonuses include a significant 25% extra weapon upgrade XP when you're partied up with other players (this is great for engagement in multiplayer, which has proven to prompt in-game spending), 5 tier skips in the battle pass bundle, combat packs every seasons, and two extra loadouts.

PlayStation MW2 Bonuses

Battle pass bundle bonus - Unlock new gear and goodies even faster. PlayStation players that purchase a Battle Pass Bundle will get an additional 5 tier skips. That's a total of 25 tier skips.

Double XP Points - PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24-hour duration) so prepare to boost your rank.

Combat Packs - Get a free in-game bundle each season. Includes such items as an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, emblem, and much more. Limited time only for PlayStation Plus members.

PlayStation Party Bonus - Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties receive +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates.

Extra Loadouts - Be prepared for any scenario. PlayStation players get an additional 2 loadout slots, ready for customization. Available when create-a-class unlocks at level 4.

Other PlayStation exclusive content includes the Oni Operator skin and weapon blueprint for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, as well as early exclusive beta access on PlayStation platforms (but that's already passed).

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S tomorrow, October 28.

