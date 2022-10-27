All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's the bonuses PlayStation gamers will enjoy in Modern Warfare 2

Activision reveals all the multiplayer content and rewards bonuses that PlayStation players will receive in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on PS4, PS5.

Published Oct 27, 2022 3:39 PM CDT
Activision reveals all the bonus rewards that PlayStation gamers will enjoy in Modern Warfare 2.

Years ago, Sony signed a big multi-year marketing deal with Activision to secure exclusive Call of Duty content and rewards. Sony's deal has lasted all throughout the PlayStation 4 generation and will expire in 2024, but PlayStation gamers will still get access to a bunch of goodies in the new Modern Warfare 2 shooter.

Some of these bonuses are pretty big, like double XP events that are exclusive to the PlayStation platform, giving players a potential heads-up over Xbox gamers. Other bonuses include a significant 25% extra weapon upgrade XP when you're partied up with other players (this is great for engagement in multiplayer, which has proven to prompt in-game spending), 5 tier skips in the battle pass bundle, combat packs every seasons, and two extra loadouts.

PlayStation MW2 Bonuses

  • Battle pass bundle bonus - Unlock new gear and goodies even faster. PlayStation players that purchase a Battle Pass Bundle will get an additional 5 tier skips. That's a total of 25 tier skips.
  • Double XP Points - PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24-hour duration) so prepare to boost your rank.
  • Combat Packs - Get a free in-game bundle each season. Includes such items as an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, emblem, and much more. Limited time only for PlayStation Plus members.
  • PlayStation Party Bonus - Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties receive +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates.
  • Extra Loadouts - Be prepared for any scenario. PlayStation players get an additional 2 loadout slots, ready for customization. Available when create-a-class unlocks at level 4.

Other PlayStation exclusive content includes the Oni Operator skin and weapon blueprint for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, as well as early exclusive beta access on PlayStation platforms (but that's already passed).

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S tomorrow, October 28.

Read Also: Modern Warfare 2 disc doesn't include the actual game, only has 72MB of files

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

