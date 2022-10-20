Report: Bayonetta actress Hellena Taylor offered $15,000 for role

PlatinumGames tried earnestly to hire Bayonetta actress Hellena Taylor for the third game, and offered to pay her at least $15,000 in compensation, sources have told Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Days ago, Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor published a series of videos that revealed why she was not voicing the heroine witch in the third game. Taylor's videos were emotionally charged, with accusations that PlatinumGames and Nintendo had offered an "immoral" and "lowball" pay offer of $4,000 to voice Bayonetta for the entire game.

Popular Now: Microsoft gives Xbox console installed base numbers

Taylor's videos kicked off widespread controversy and garnered significant buzz with many industry figures weighing in, especially as the actress claimed she had suffered mental distress from worries about pay. Now reports indicate that PlatinumGames very much wanted Taylor to reprise her role in the game, and offered to book five sessions at a rate of at least $3,000 and up to $4,000 per session. As per documents seen by Bloomberg, Hellena Taylor would have been paid at least $15,000 to voice Bayonetta in the entire game.

Sources further tell Bloomberg that Taylor wanted six figures to play Bayonetta in the third game and also asked for residuals--which is something that is rarely given to voice actors. The deal fell apart shortly after.

Taylor was then offered to briefly appear in the game and PlatinumGames was prepared to pay her for a single session. This could have been the $4,000 that Taylor had mentioned in her videos.

Below we have a transcription of Taylor's words from the videos: