All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

3DMark NVIDIA DLSS test updated with DLSS 3 + DLSS Frame Generation

UL updates 3DMark and its NVIDIA DLSS feature test with DLSS 3 and DLSS Frame Generation support for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

3DMark NVIDIA DLSS test updated with DLSS 3 + DLSS Frame Generation
Published Oct 19, 2022 7:05 PM CDT
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

UL has just announced a new update for 3DMark and its new NVIDIA DLSS feature test, which adds both DLSS 3 and DLSS Frame Generation into the mix.

NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture is the only one that supports DLSS 3 and DLSS Frame Generation, with the only graphics card on the market so far capable of this test being the new flagship GeForce RTX 4090. The newly updated 3DMark NVIDIA DLSS feature tests were developed in partnership with NVIDIA.

3DMark NVIDIA DLSS test updated with DLSS 3 + DLSS Frame Generation 01 | TweakTown.com
3

You can now run the NVIDIA DLSS feature test with DLSS 3, DLSS 2, or DLSS 1 -- with DLSS 3 packing DLSS Frame Generation -- while users can tweak image quality modes between Quality, Performance, and Ultra Performance. DLSS Frame Generation uses the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and its super-performing AI to increase frame rates considerably, by generating additional high-quality frames, while optimizing responsiveness using NVIDIA Reflex technology.

NVIDIA's new DLSS Frame Generation uses the nifty new Optical Flow Accelerator inside of the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, as well as NVIDIA's beefed-up Tensor Cores inside of Ada Lovelace GPUs.

You'll find the newly-updated DLSS feature test inside of the 3DMark Port Royal ray tracing benchmark, with two passes run. The first pass renders Port Royal with NVIDIA DLSS disabled to measure your baseline performance, while the second run renders Port Royal at a lower native resolution, and then uses DLSS to create frames at your output resolution.

3DMark NVIDIA DLSS test updated with DLSS 3 + DLSS Frame Generation 02 | TweakTown.com
3

If you purchased 3DMark after January 8, 2019 then this is a free update for you. If you purchased after that date, then you'll need to buy the Port Royal upgrade DLC that includes the new NVIDIA DLSS feature test, at a cost of $2.99.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 24G (GV-N4090WF3-24GD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2375.99
$2399.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/19/2022 at 6:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.