All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD Navi 31 GPU rumor: 2x faster raster, over 2x faster in ray tracing

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Navi 31-powered flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT is close: rumor teases 'some AIBs have already got the chips and are testing them'.

AMD Navi 31 GPU rumor: 2x faster raster, over 2x faster in ray tracing
Published Oct 19, 2022 6:26 PM CDT
2 minutes & 13 seconds read time

Just as I had finished off reviewing the big wave of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, with some overclocking, ray tracing, DLSS 3, and 8K benchmarks all on the way... fresh rumors of AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture are here... and boy, they're juicy.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture will reportedly be led by the flagship Navi 31 GPU, with leaker "Greymon55" tweeting out that some AIBs have already got their Navi 31 chips and are "testing them" right now. That should make sense, given that AMD is launching its next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" GPUs on November 3.

AMD Navi 31 GPU rumor: 2x faster raster, over 2x faster in ray tracing 08 | TweakTown.com
2

But in some follow-up tweets, Greymon55 was asked if he knew the final rasterization and RT performance on Navi 31, to which Greymon55 replied "2X" but then he was asked again about RT, to which he responded very simply with "more". So we should expect twice the performance of the Radeon RX 6900 XT in raster, and over twice the performance in RT-powered games, lining up with rumors and expectations over the last 12-18 months.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU inside of the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card being twice as fast in raster lines up with the 2x performance from Navi 10 to Navi 21, once again with Navi 21 to Navi 31. The over twice the performance in RT on Navi 31 will be interesting, as AMD will still fall short of NVIDIA, and its unbelievably fast (in raster + RT) GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

We did get some teases on power consumption on the RDNA 3-powered Navi 31 GPU, where Greymon55 tweeted that the reference TBP "is amazing". NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 doesn't use as much power as you think, far less than 500W for the most part, but AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XT "RDNA 3" graphics card is expected to use less than 400W of power at most.

This means we could expect the reference Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card to use 300-350W, which would be an impressive feat to see. Not long to go now, folks!

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$799.99
$1192.90$949.99$817.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/19/2022 at 6:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.