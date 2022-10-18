All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Audi RS 3 performance edition: sportier, stronger, faster, and limited

Audi Sport's RS 3 performance edition is the sportiest compact model it has released, powered by a five-cylinder turbo engine with a top speed of 186 mph.

Published Oct 18, 2022 1:26 PM CDT
Audi has released the sportiest compact car from Audio Sport, the RS 3 performance edition, which has 407 horsepower and a top speed of 186 mph. This car is faster and more powerful than any other edition in the previous series.

The performance edition also uses a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine like the standard trim but generates extra horsepower with an altered sports exhaust system. Audi stepped it up with a sportier feel with bucket seats, ceramic brakes, and adaptive chassis standard in the performance edition.

Interested owners will find several colors available: Nogaro Blue, Arrow Gray, Daytona Gray, Sebring Black Crystal Effect, and Glacier White Metallic.

The boosted engine delivers 299 kW and 5,700 to 7,000 revolutions per minute with 369 lb-ft of peak torque. The standard edition has a modified silencer on the exhaust flap, but that was modified and opened further for the performance edition - so it will generate more noise than the entry-level trim.

RS3 performance edition goes 0 to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds, powered by a 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

Audi's inclusion of the RS Torque Splitter improves agility, reduces understeer, and provides increased stability when driving in wet conditions. Drive torque is actively distributed through two multi-plate clutches which can be electronically controlled for distribution between each rear wheel.

The RS monitor shows drivers vital information such as coolant temperature, engine and transmission oil levels, g-forces, tire pressures, and similar metrics. Audi included a virtual cockpit that shows all relevant performance-related information such as lap times, g-forces, and acceleration times.

The Audi RS 3 performance edition will only be available in 300 units total, with each one numbered. The Sportback model starts at €75,000 and the Sedan will cost €77,000, with delivery expected to start in early 2023.

NEWS SOURCE:audi-mediacenter.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

