All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Cadillac shows off Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan for $300,000

The Cadillac CELESTIQ electric vehicle might be shiny and jam packed full of technology, but comes with a super steep $300,000 price tag.

Cadillac shows off Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan for $300,000
Published Oct 18, 2022 1:02 AM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Cadillac is banking on a rich history of luxury and prestige with its hand-crafted, large bespoke fully electric vehicle, the Celestiq. The car will start north of $300,000 and may be extremely challenging to get your hands-on one.

Cadillac shows off Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan for 0,000 01 | TweakTown.com
3

The two-motor, all-wheel-drive vehicle is powered by a 111-kWH battery pack with 600 horsepower and 640 lb-ft torque. Using a 200 kW DC fast charging system can provide 78 miles of range in just 10 minutes of charging time.

General Motors estimates a 300-mile driving range on a single charge. The Celestiq can accelerate 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Cadillac shows off Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan for $300,000 02 | TweakTown.com
3

Automakers tend to look for ways to reduce the weight of vehicles, finding ways to use plastic and anything but metal when possible. On the other hand, Cadillac wanted to create what will become its flagship model with the respect it thought is deserved. Every metal surface on the car's exterior is actual metal - with brushed aluminum bodyside, aluminum grille, aluminum eTrunk lining, taillamp, and headlamp trim - so if it looks like metal, then it probably is metal.

There will only be a limited number of Celestiq models available, so Cadillac offers a client-facing experience to keep them involved. No two Celestiq vehicles will be alike. As noted by Rory Harvey, global VP of Cadillac:

"With an extremely low volume of hand-built vehicles to be offered globally each year and an exclusive declaration process, Celestiq will truly be a custom-commissioned one-of-one. Each client will experience a personalized journey to make their vehicle exactly the way they desire."

Depending on owner feedback, Cadillac sees a potential two-pronged approach to Evs: hand-built, high-end luxury vehicles and mass-produced traditional EV models.

Only a few hundred cars will be built each year, with a "significant deposit" before the build process begins. Car pre-orders are expected before the end of the year, with production starting in December 2023.

Buy at Amazon

Cadillac Michigan MI Vintage Athletic Sports Design Pullover Hoodie (B081BNCM7R)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$31.99
$31.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2022 at 12:48 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:media.cadillac.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.