Cadillac shows off Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan for $300,000

Cadillac is banking on a rich history of luxury and prestige with its hand-crafted, large bespoke fully electric vehicle, the Celestiq. The car will start north of $300,000 and may be extremely challenging to get your hands-on one.

The two-motor, all-wheel-drive vehicle is powered by a 111-kWH battery pack with 600 horsepower and 640 lb-ft torque. Using a 200 kW DC fast charging system can provide 78 miles of range in just 10 minutes of charging time.

General Motors estimates a 300-mile driving range on a single charge. The Celestiq can accelerate 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Automakers tend to look for ways to reduce the weight of vehicles, finding ways to use plastic and anything but metal when possible. On the other hand, Cadillac wanted to create what will become its flagship model with the respect it thought is deserved. Every metal surface on the car's exterior is actual metal - with brushed aluminum bodyside, aluminum grille, aluminum eTrunk lining, taillamp, and headlamp trim - so if it looks like metal, then it probably is metal.

There will only be a limited number of Celestiq models available, so Cadillac offers a client-facing experience to keep them involved. No two Celestiq vehicles will be alike. As noted by Rory Harvey, global VP of Cadillac:

"With an extremely low volume of hand-built vehicles to be offered globally each year and an exclusive declaration process, Celestiq will truly be a custom-commissioned one-of-one. Each client will experience a personalized journey to make their vehicle exactly the way they desire."

Depending on owner feedback, Cadillac sees a potential two-pronged approach to Evs: hand-built, high-end luxury vehicles and mass-produced traditional EV models.

Only a few hundred cars will be built each year, with a "significant deposit" before the build process begins. Car pre-orders are expected before the end of the year, with production starting in December 2023.