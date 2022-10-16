All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
51RISC GeForce RTX 4090 has a built-in spirit level, it's not a joke

Don't worry, a Chinese GPU maker has introduced the graphics card you didn't know you needed: the 51RISC GeForce RTX 4090 with a built-in spirit level.

Published Oct 16, 2022 6:09 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Oct 16 2022 6:14 PM CDT
1 minute & 47 seconds read time

51RSIC is a company that you've never heard of, but they're making their name known today with the introduction of the new GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gamer graphics card, which has a built-in spirit level.

No, you won't be using this GeForce RTX 4090 to rid your house of spirits, but rather the Chinese GPU maker has crafted the 51RISC GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gamer graphics card with a thinner cooler than the rest of the chunky bois that have been released so far.

It looks good with its design and built-in spirit level!
6

It looks good with its design and built-in spirit level!

Virtually all high-end graphics cards made in the last couple of years, but especially the chunky GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards are triple-slot and thicker. The new 51RISC GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gamer graphic card is a proper 3-slot card, with the company not providing users with a GPU support bracket, the built-in spirit level is what you've got. Niche, but cool.

There's nothing here on the 51RISC GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gamer that is any different from another custom GeForce RTX 4090, so the spirit level and the design that the Chinese GPU firm has chosen is about it. You've got reference GPU and GDDR6X clocks which isn't a bad thing because the card will be pretty much identical (only a few % difference) between even the best GeForce RTX 4090 on the market. Speaking of which, I've got some RTX 4090 reviews for you to check out below:

You can pick yourself up the new custom 51RISC GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gamer graphics card, it's on AliExpress right now. You're looking at paying $2827 or so, which is absolutely ridiculous -- double the price of the $1599 "starting price" that NVIDIA has on the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

51RISC's new GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gamer detailed specs
6

51RISC's new GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gamer detailed specs

51RISC GeForce RTX 4090 has a built-in spirit level, it's not a joke 06 | TweakTown.com51RISC GeForce RTX 4090 has a built-in spirit level, it's not a joke 07 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

