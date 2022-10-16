Google AI voice assistant in new Toyota, Lexus vehicles in 2023

Google Cloud will use its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant services for new Toyota and Lexus models, regardless of Internet connectivity. Anyone looking for a 2023 model from Toyota or Lexus can look forward to using the voice assistant from their infotainment system.

As part of the Toyota Audio Multimedia and Lexus Interface infotainment systems, Google and Toyota both hope they're able to keep drivers hands-free and focused on the road.

Even though an Internet connection isn't required, the Toyota Voice Assistant's machine learning delivers more accurate voice interactions when connected. However, the next-generation system will still provide reliable natural-speech functions when a driver interacts with it. The AI runs directly through the multimedia system processors in a vehicle's infotainment system.

As noted by Steve Basra, president and CEO of Toyota Connected North America: "Today's announcement represents refinement that comes with years of collaboration between Toyota and Google Cloud to perfect how our technologies work with one another."

Umesh Vemuri VP of Global Strategic Customers & Industries at Google Cloud, had this to say about the announcement: "By working closely with Toyota to understand its in-vehicle device requirements and capabilities, we were able to provide server-like quality while using only a small fraction of the processing power to ensure the best possible experience for drivers."

Toyota and Google vehicles with the latest version of Automotive Grade Linux infotainment systems can already use Google Cloud-powered speech-to-text functionality.

Automakers are forging working partnerships as they bring more tech-focused functionality to their new vehicles - and it's not all about the experience drivers will have. Tech companies can fill a particular niche void, as they tend to be ahead when it comes to AI and connected services while carmakers need to try to catch up.

For example, Mercedes-Benz will Microsoft cloud services to better monitor - and optimize - its production of new vehicles. Hyundai wants to connect 20 million of its vehicles by 2025, aiming for a customized driving experience.