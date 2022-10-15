Hyundai bets big on car software, wants to connect 20 million vehicles

Korean automaker Hyundai wants to connect as many as 20 million vehicles to a custom platform tailored to their personal services. Hyundai has an ambitious road map for the program as they want to reach 20M software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with over-the-air (OTA) software updates that are tailored based on data from the connected car.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Car owners will be able to modify and upgrade performance and functionality without visiting an official service center. Starting next year, feature-on-demand services will be added, so car owners can select and purchase the technology that best fits their needs - and offers a unique layer of customization to every Hyundai on the road.

Beginning in 2023, all new launches from Hyundai will ship with the OTA software updates ready to go - and isn't just for electric vehicles, but internal combustion engines will also have their own software to offer customized functionality.

As noted by Chung Kook Park, president and head of the R&D division at Hyundai:

"By transforming all vehicles to Software Defined Vehicles by 2025, Hyundai Motor Group will completely redefine the concept of the automobile and take the lead in ushering in a never-before-experienced era of mobility. Creating visionary vehicles empowered with the ability to evolve through software will enable customers to keep their vehicles up to date with the latest features and technology long after they have left the factory."

Expect eM, an EV-dedicated platform and the eS, designed for Hyundai purpose-built vehicles, with both program launches starting in 2025.

Hyundai will invest upwards of $13 billion through 2030 as part of its SDV push to connect cars. Overall, the entire automotive industry is working to find ways to integrate software and hardware technologies together, as more of both are being added to newer, smarter vehicles.