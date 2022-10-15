All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Razer's new Android handheld costs as much as a Steam Deck and a PS5

The new Razer Edge is an Android-powered Wi-Fi-only mobile handheld that costs as much as the cheapest Steam Deck SKU and more than a Nintendo Switch OLED.

Published Oct 15, 2022 6:40 PM CDT
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

The confusing market of cloud streaming handhelds expands with the most expensive

Today Razer has introduced the world's most powerful Android gaming handheld. It's called the Razer Edge, and it's the latest in an emerging market for enthusiast mobile gaming, a kind of strange hybridized market that sits between consoles and on-the-go mobiles.

The Razer Edge features decent specs, powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 SoC for "high-end Android gaming" with a 6.8-inch 144Hz OLED display to match. It's built specifically to play Xbox cloud games and Android mobile games. Everything sounds pretty good except for the price.

The Razer Edge is $399, making more expensive than a Switch OLED. The Edge is also the same price as a Steam Deck. At this price the competition is so strong against the Razer Edge that this device is practically free-falling.

A big selling factor of the Razer Edge is that it has a version that's covered by Verizon's 5G network for cellular gaming. Verizon even calls it "the world's first handheld 5G gaming console". That version doesn't have a price tag, though.

The $399 version is WiFi-only, making it as expensive as a PlayStation 5 digital edition console that plays dedicated games.

Apart from the obvious contenders, the Razer Edge is going up against other cloud devices like Logitech's G Cloud, a cloud gaming handheld designed for curious gamers, and Google's confusing new range of Chromebooks optimized for cloud streaming (yes, Google actually did announce a lineup of expensive Chromebook laptops made specifically for cloud game streaming shortly after closing down Stadia).

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

