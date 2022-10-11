All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google announces cloud gaming Chromebooks shortly after closing Stadia

Published Oct 11, 2022 10:13 AM CDT
Google pulls a very Google move with its latest product announcement.

Today Google announced the "ultimate cloud gaming laptop," a quizzical claim for a nascent market. The new Google Chromebooks are optimized specifically for cloud gaming on every platform except, well, Google's own cloud gaming service.

These Chromebooks couldn't have come at a worse time. Google recently announced it would shut down Stadia, its game streaming service, in 2023. Google promptly closed all access to the Stadia storefront so no one can buy games. The new Chromebooks have no mention of Stadia whatsoever and instead advertise competing services like NVIDIA's GeForce Now, Microsoft's xCloud streaming, and even Amazon Luna.

There's three different Chromebooks made by separate OEMs including:

These models do not include dedicated GPUs and rely on Intel 12-generation i5 CPUs with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) displays at 120Hz, and 8GB of built-in DDR4 RAM.

The move follows Logitech's recent Cloud G mobile gaming handheld optimized for cloud and Android-based gaming.

The product reveal is one of the most tone deaf things that Google could've done and really underlines just how much Stadia failed. We've outlined that Stadia was indeed an important part of gaming's overall development, but even still, Stadia largely failed to spark mainstream cloud adoption in a way that Xbox Game Pass has the best chance to do.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.google

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

