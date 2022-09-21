All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Logitech G Cloud is a quick-start cloud handheld for curious consumers

The Logitech G Cloud is a mobile Android 11 handheld that comes with Xbox Cloud and NVIDIA GeForce Now pre-loaded, aimed at dedicated cloud gaming.

Published Sep 21, 2022 1:31 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Sep 21 2022 2:00 PM CDT
3 minutes & 10 seconds read time

The new Logitech G Cloud is an interesting Android-powered handheld aimed at helping usher in a new world of cloud-first devices.

6

The Logitech G Cloud is portable handheld with controllers fastened to the side, not unlike a Nintendo Switch. But unlike the Switch or the Steam Deck, this isn't made to play big AAA games locally.

The G Cloud is essentially a quick-start device for consumers who want to try playing games on the cloud. The G Cloud is a smartphone/tablet that packs in the most pertinent game streaming apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now into a portable screen-and-controller handheld. Pre-orders are up for $299, but the base MSRP retail cost will be $349, which is more than a base Nintendo Switch. The device will ship to North America first on October 17.

Logitech G Cloud is a quick-start cloud handheld for curious consumers 2 | TweakTown.comLogitech G Cloud is a quick-start cloud handheld for curious consumers 3 | TweakTown.com

"How do we really design something that was cloud-first?"

The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld enables gamers to play anywhere with Wi-Fi. Key features include:

  • Comfortable Play All Day - With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions.
  • Full HD - The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience that is unique to handhelds.
  • Precision Gaming Controls - Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls.
Logitech G Cloud is a quick-start cloud handheld for curious consumers 4 | TweakTown.comLogitech G Cloud is a quick-start cloud handheld for curious consumers 5 | TweakTown.com

The device is ultra-thin and lightweight, clocking in at 1 pound, and boasts a 12-hour battery life. It features a 7-inch 1080p 60Hz display and is described as a fully-functioning tablet that runs Android 11 and connects directly to the Google Play Store for dedicated mobile game play and multimedia. Under the hood, the G Cloud sports a Snapdragon 720G SoC with an 8-core CPU clocked at 2.3GHz.

Another big bonus of the G Cloud is that it will also support remote play between dedicated platforms and clients like Xbox consoles and PCs running Steam (Steam cloud play is also supported).

Sony's own PlayStation Plus integration was noticeably absent at the showcase, but it should technically be compatible because users can download the PS App via the Google Play Store. Logitech specifically teamed up with Microsoft and NVIDIA on the G Cloud.

Logitech G Cloud Specifications

DIMENSIONS

  • Lenght: 10.11 in (256.84 mm)
  • Width: 4.61 in (117.21 mm)
  • Height: 1.30 in (32.95 mm)

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • COMPUTE
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (SD720G)
  • Octa-core CPU up to 2.3GHz
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD (16:9 ratio)
  • Memory - LPDDR4x 4GB
  • Storage - UFS 64 GB

DISPLAY

  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD (16:9 ratio)
  • Type: IPS LCD
  • Brightness: 450 nits typical
  • Display Size: 7" diagonal
  • Fresh Rate:60 Hz
  • Touch Enabled: multi-touch

AUDIO

  • Stereo speaker, driven by high voltage smart amplifier providing clear playback
  • Stereo microphone, featuring echo canceling and noise suppression with high quality codec and DSP
  • 3.5mm stereo headphone/headset jack
  • AUX output support
  • Bluetooth® 5.1, with Qualcomm® aptXTM Adaptive support
  • Digital USB-C headphone support

CONTROL

  • A / B / X / Y buttons
  • D-Pad
  • L & R analog joysticks
  • L & R bumpers
  • L & R analog triggers
  • L & R option buttons
  • G button and Home button

SENSE CONTROL AND FEEDBACK

  • Linear Haptics
  • 6-axis IMU sensor
  • Ambient light sensor

WIFI

  • Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz
  • 2 x 2 MIMO
  • IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

BLUETOOTH

  • Bluetooth 5.1

BATTERY

  • Battery Type : Rechargeable Li-Polymer
  • Number of Cells: 2 cells in parallel
  • Battery Weight(g): 90
  • Battery Watt Hours (Wh): 23.1

EXPANSION

  • TF Card

WARRANTY INFORMATION

  • 2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

PART NUMBER

  • 940-000198
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

