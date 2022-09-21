Logitech G Cloud is a quick-start cloud handheld for curious consumers

The new Logitech G Cloud is an interesting Android-powered handheld aimed at helping usher in a new world of cloud-first devices.

The Logitech G Cloud is portable handheld with controllers fastened to the side, not unlike a Nintendo Switch. But unlike the Switch or the Steam Deck, this isn't made to play big AAA games locally.

The G Cloud is essentially a quick-start device for consumers who want to try playing games on the cloud. The G Cloud is a smartphone/tablet that packs in the most pertinent game streaming apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now into a portable screen-and-controller handheld. Pre-orders are up for $299, but the base MSRP retail cost will be $349, which is more than a base Nintendo Switch. The device will ship to North America first on October 17.

"How do we really design something that was cloud-first?"

The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld enables gamers to play anywhere with Wi-Fi. Key features include:

Comfortable Play All Day - With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions.

Full HD - The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience that is unique to handhelds.

Precision Gaming Controls - Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls.

The device is ultra-thin and lightweight, clocking in at 1 pound, and boasts a 12-hour battery life. It features a 7-inch 1080p 60Hz display and is described as a fully-functioning tablet that runs Android 11 and connects directly to the Google Play Store for dedicated mobile game play and multimedia. Under the hood, the G Cloud sports a Snapdragon 720G SoC with an 8-core CPU clocked at 2.3GHz.

Another big bonus of the G Cloud is that it will also support remote play between dedicated platforms and clients like Xbox consoles and PCs running Steam (Steam cloud play is also supported).

Sony's own PlayStation Plus integration was noticeably absent at the showcase, but it should technically be compatible because users can download the PS App via the Google Play Store. Logitech specifically teamed up with Microsoft and NVIDIA on the G Cloud.

Logitech G Cloud Specifications

DIMENSIONS

Lenght: 10.11 in (256.84 mm)

Width: 4.61 in (117.21 mm)

Height: 1.30 in (32.95 mm)

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

COMPUTE

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (SD720G)

Octa-core CPU up to 2.3GHz

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD (16:9 ratio)

Memory - LPDDR4x 4GB

Storage - UFS 64 GB

DISPLAY

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD (16:9 ratio)

Type: IPS LCD

Brightness: 450 nits typical

Display Size: 7" diagonal

Fresh Rate:60 Hz

Touch Enabled: multi-touch

AUDIO

Stereo speaker, driven by high voltage smart amplifier providing clear playback

Stereo microphone, featuring echo canceling and noise suppression with high quality codec and DSP

3.5mm stereo headphone/headset jack

AUX output support

Bluetooth® 5.1, with Qualcomm® aptXTM Adaptive support

Digital USB-C headphone support

CONTROL

A / B / X / Y buttons

D-Pad

L & R analog joysticks

L & R bumpers

L & R analog triggers

L & R option buttons

G button and Home button

SENSE CONTROL AND FEEDBACK

Linear Haptics

6-axis IMU sensor

Ambient light sensor

WIFI

Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz

2 x 2 MIMO

IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 5.1

BATTERY

Battery Type : Rechargeable Li-Polymer

Number of Cells: 2 cells in parallel

Battery Weight(g): 90

Battery Watt Hours (Wh): 23.1

EXPANSION

TF Card

WARRANTY INFORMATION

2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

PART NUMBER