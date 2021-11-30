All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x silicon for Razer's next-gen mobile handheld

Qualcomm and Razer develop next-gen mobile Developer kit: 120Hz HDR OLED mobile device, huge 6000mAh battery, and so much more.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Nov 30 2021 8:16 AM CST
Qualcomm and Razer have been working together behind the scenes on a next-gen mobile gaming device, something that's powered by Snapdragon G3x silicon.

Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x silicon for Razer's next-gen mobile handheld 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The news is coming from our friends over at VideoCardz, which have some sneaky leaked slides on Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon SoCs for 2022 and beyond. The new Snapdragon G3x is teased here, designed specifically for next-gen handheld gaming.

Razer collaborated with Qualcomm on the Snapdragon G3x, with the mobile device teased packing what should be a gorgeous 120Hz HDR OLED display. Inside, there's a large 6000mAh battery feeding the system and display. The device is advertised here as a game streaming product that supports Xbox Game Cloud, streaming from a console or even a PC... very, very nice.

Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x silicon for Razer's next-gen mobile handheld 02 | TweakTown.com

The new Snapdragon G3x Handheld Developer Kit is "The Place to Play All Your Games" and packs all of Qualcomm's latest and greatest gaming technology. We have the new Snapdragon G3x which is a "new platform designed for innovation in handheld gaming", 5G mmWave connectivity, and the gorgeous 120Hz HDR OLED panel.

We also have a USB-C port for XR accessories, support for DisplayPort over USB-C (this is important for your PC), and a huge 6000mAh battery. There's also a 1080p webcam, "incredible ergonomics and haptics", new Snapdragon Sound, and support for Qualcomm FastConnect with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies.

Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x silicon for Razer's next-gen mobile handheld 04 | TweakTown.com

Now, the nitty-gritty of the Snapdragon G3x is the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC that powers it. We have a chip made one the new 4nm process node, with up to 20% more CPU performance and 30% more power efficiency over its predecessor, a new Adreno GPU that is 30% faster than its predecessor, with 25% more power efficiency. There's also Unreal Engine 5 VRS Pro support, and so much more inside of the Snapdragon Elite Gaming umbrella.

Qualcomm has deployed its 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, with 4x faster AI performance while there's Snapdragon Sight -- something that packs some next-gen camera technology all into the SoC.

Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x silicon for Razer's next-gen mobile handheld 05 | TweakTown.com

The camera... yeah, it's powerful. We're talking 240 x 12-megapixel photos in a SINGLE SECOND, with 8K HDR support, 64-megapixel photo support, 18-bit raw, and so, so, so much more.

We should expect a huge information dump the second that Qualcomm's NDA on the Snapdragon Tech Summit kicks off.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

