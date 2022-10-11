Blink Charging revamps Blink Network with cloud platform and new app

Blink Charging, a company known for its electric vehicle chargers and support equipment, has launched its revamped Blink Network of driver and host platforms. Site hosts are able to create a pricing protocol with optimized scheduling - and increased control and visibility across Blink's network.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Blink has around 30,000 charging stations spread across the world, and is a leader in EV charging solutions. The company continues its international expansion and hopes its latest offerings set it apart from rivals in an increasingly crowded and competitive market.

As said by Michael Farkas, chairman and CEO at Blink Charging, in a press statement:

"At Blink, we are dedicated to providing the best in EV charging and proud of the new Blink Network and Blink Charging Mobile App. As an EV charging pioneer, Blink led the industry with its original platforms and now, we have set that standard once again and bringing EV charging solutions to the next level with our technology-based, user-centric approach to ensure we are providing our customers with the most reliable charging solutions that fit their unique needs, now and into the future."

It's not just the overhauled charging network and modified cloud platform that has been changed, as Blink also enhanced its mobile offering:

Blink also launched the Blink Charging Mobile App, so EV drivers are able to find public chargers with a query that includes zip codes, city, business, category, or physical address. The app lets drivers save their favorite charger locations, with built-in maps showing chargers near shopping centers, restaurants, and other popular areas.

Blink hopes its latest campaign makes it easier to meet the growing demands of drivers as more EV owners hit the road. During CES to start 2022, the company showed off a number of home chargers and other charging products, then announced plans to support General Motors and other car dealerships.