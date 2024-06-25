'Netflix of gaming' won't happen any time soon, says ex-PlayStation chairman

Former Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Shawn Layden is skeptical and dubious that game streaming will replace game consoles in his lifetime.

Back in 2019, game streaming was all the rage. Google made a big splash into streaming with Stadia, the failed game client-and-storefront package that attempted to sell AAA games at big $60 prices. Microsoft also furthered streaming with xCloud, wrapping it in a convenient and well-managed package with its Game Pass subscription. Sony had established streaming years ago after its purchase of Gaikai, transforming the service into PlayStation Now, and further evolved it into PS Plus Premium. NVIDIA likewise has dominated PC game cloud streaming with its GeForce Now service.

Despite these big, expansive (and expensive) efforts from some of the biggest names in tech, game streaming hasn't taken off according to plan. Google shut down Stadia, and both xCloud and PS Plus streaming options are mostly used to sample games--not as the primary way to actually play long sessions.

This trend is expected to continue, at least according to former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden, who is skeptical that the mythical "Netflix of games" will pop up and change the face of gaming forever.

In a recent interview with IGN, Layden shared his thoughts on streaming and how the technology is far away from becoming the dominant model for gaming.

When asked if streaming is 'ever going to get there,' vis-a-vis streaming replacing consoles, Layden said: