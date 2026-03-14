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Genie 3's AI-generated worlds fall apart after a few minutes, Google admits

Investors shouldn't be bothered by disruptive impact from Google's new AI-gen Genie model--the interactive worlds break down after only a few minutes.

Genie 3's AI-generated worlds fall apart after a few minutes, Google admits
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Senior Gaming Editor
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1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Google's Genie 3 AI, showcased at GDC 2026, remains limited, with game worlds losing coherence after a few minutes despite initial smoothness. Primarily experimental, it aims to assist developers in generating game ideas, but actual game creation will still rely on human developers for the foreseeable future.

Google's new Genie 3 AI won't be replacing actual game devs any time soon--the technology is still quite limited.

Genie 3's AI-generated worlds fall apart after a few minutes, Google admits 6
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Google's DeepMind team attended GDC 2026 to talk about its experimental (and somewhat controversial) new Genie 3 model. The venue is an interesting choice for Google, especially since generative AI is typically frowned upon in the industry as AI has been seen as a major disruptor that's impacted jobs. Yet the discussion does add critical context to Genie 3, and should assuage investors who see Google's gen AI as a big shake-up for the industry (Google's previous technology, Stadia, was also supposed to shake up gaming...and when it didn't, Google pulled the plug rather quickly).

The reality is that Genie 3's worlds lose their coherence only after a few minutes of play, with glitches and issues quickly popping up. As per GameFile's Stephen Totilo, who attended Google DeepMind's GDC 2026 talk, the Genie 3 game experiences are smooth for the first minute, but essentially fall apart after that.

Things change rapidly, though, because apparently the worlds had only lasted for seconds at a time just months prior. Who knows where the tech will be in 2027, if Google continues to support it.

The tech seems to be mostly designed as an experiment to fuel further experimentation, and could help game developers come up with ideas for parts of games, including various scenes and locations.

For the foreseeable future, though, video games will continue to be made by actual people, but we can't help but wonder what kind of impact that AI will continue to have on the amount of jobs in the video games industry.

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News Sources:gamefile.news and gamesindustry.biz

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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