Honda takes the wraps off the Prologue, company's first electric SUV

Trying to play catchup in the EV market, Honda shows off the Prologue SUV, its entrance to the fully-electric market, which will be available in 2024.

Published Oct 6, 2022 11:45 PM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Honda has unveiled the Prologue, its first electric SUV, as the Japanese automaker continues to show its efforts to transition towards electric vehicles. The all-wheel drive SUV

The Prologue includes an 11-inch driver display panel and 11.3-inch audio/connectivity display in the vehicle. Honda chose to use physical buttons for heating and air conditioning instead of relying on touch-sensitive controls on the touchscreen display.

Honda's Prologue will also be larger than Honda's popular CR-V and has a "modern and fresh design" that Honda hopes will look especially shiny in dealership showrooms.

As noted by Gary Robinson, vice president, automobile planning and strategy at American Honda:

"We are not going to wait until 2024 to attract EV buyers, because we see a natural progression for a CR-V customer to Prologue with its slightly larger size, larger interior and capable handling. We will support that transition now by putting smart strategies in place with the CR-V hybrid, that will enable our customers to transition to an EV."

The Honda Prologue dimensions:

Honda didn't disclose full specifications for the vehicle, which are expected to be released sometime in early 2023.

The Honda Prologue is the first full electric Honda SUV designed at the Los Angeles Honda Design Studio. The automaker relied on younger designers to create a sleek design on the car that will be available exclusively in North Shore Pearl.

Honda will release Prologue in 2024, with other EV models available in 2026 and 2027. The company plans to throw more support into EVs and has found that hybrid-electric customers are highly likely to be the first to move into fully electric models. Similar to other Japanese automakers, Honda is playing catch up in the EV market, as it originally pushed for hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells, while the market is moving from gasoline towards electric.

NEWS SOURCE:hondanews.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

