Honda takes the wraps off the Prologue, company's first electric SUV

Honda has unveiled the Prologue, its first electric SUV, as the Japanese automaker continues to show its efforts to transition towards electric vehicles. The all-wheel drive SUV

The Prologue includes an 11-inch driver display panel and 11.3-inch audio/connectivity display in the vehicle. Honda chose to use physical buttons for heating and air conditioning instead of relying on touch-sensitive controls on the touchscreen display.

Honda's Prologue will also be larger than Honda's popular CR-V and has a "modern and fresh design" that Honda hopes will look especially shiny in dealership showrooms.

As noted by Gary Robinson, vice president, automobile planning and strategy at American Honda:

"We are not going to wait until 2024 to attract EV buyers, because we see a natural progression for a CR-V customer to Prologue with its slightly larger size, larger interior and capable handling. We will support that transition now by putting smart strategies in place with the CR-V hybrid, that will enable our customers to transition to an EV."

The Honda Prologue dimensions:

Honda didn't disclose full specifications for the vehicle, which are expected to be released sometime in early 2023.

The Honda Prologue is the first full electric Honda SUV designed at the Los Angeles Honda Design Studio. The automaker relied on younger designers to create a sleek design on the car that will be available exclusively in North Shore Pearl.

Honda will release Prologue in 2024, with other EV models available in 2026 and 2027. The company plans to throw more support into EVs and has found that hybrid-electric customers are highly likely to be the first to move into fully electric models. Similar to other Japanese automakers, Honda is playing catch up in the EV market, as it originally pushed for hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells, while the market is moving from gasoline towards electric.