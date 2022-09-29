Apple News hackers send extremely offensive push notification to users

Hackers have infiltrated both Apple News and the business magazine Fast Company to send out an extremely offensive message to Apple News users.

The message, which has been reposted online in a censored and uncensored format, was confirmed to be a result of a hack, which was verified by both Apple News and Fast Company via Twitter. Apple News wrote on Twitter that an "incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company", which was hacked, and that Apple has since disabled their channel. Fast Company wrote on Twitter that its Apple News account became compromised on Tuesday evening and that two "obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart".

Following up in more tweets, Fast Company clarified that its content management system (CMS) was hacked on Tuesday evening and which gave the hackers access to Fast Company's Apple News push notifications. The business magazine has stated that it launched an investigation into the situation and that its temporarily shut down FastCompany.com until the situation is completely resolved.

"Fast Company's Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening. Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart. The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company," wrote Fast Company on Twitter.

"An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel," wrote Apple News on Twitter.

Fast Company explained that the Apple News account hack came after a previous hack targeting its FastCompany.com website, where similar racial slurs were posted on the site's home page.