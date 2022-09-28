Razer's new 5G handheld could be the king of portable cloud gaming

Verizon has announced the Razer Edge 5G, a new powerful gaming handheld optimized for high-performance cloud gaming and remote console game streaming.

While the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch deliver dedicated games to the handheld market, a new frontier is emerging: cloud gaming handhelds. Following Logitech's muted jump into new market with its lower-powered mobile G Cloud handheld, Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm are defining the upper end of the nascent market with the new Razer Edge 5G.

Razer's new Edge 5G is an Android-powered mobile handheld with controllers on the sides, a la Switch, and is based on Qualcomm's potent G3x Gen 1 gaming platform that was revealed back in November 2021. Qualcomm says the G3x supports TV or monitor output at up to 4K 144FPS for enthusiast cloud gaming.

"Enjoy the power of Snapdragon Elite Gaming united with the unparalleled freedom of 5G, allowing you to stream your favorite PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Android games from more places.

"Snapdragon G3x is built from the ground up, ushering in a new category of devices to take mobile gaming to the next level.

"This platform is designed to be the PC gaming rig of mobile games and provides the best possible experience for gaming in the palm of your hand."

The Edge 5G is aiming to deliver PC-grade performance on-the-go through 5G cloud streaming and can also stream games from consoles and PCs too.

More information on the Razer Edge 5G will be revealed during Razercon on October 15.

The world's first 5G gaming handheld - Razer Edge 5G

Together, Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer will introduce the world's first 5G Gaming Handheld built on the Snapdragon® G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform and designed for high-performance gaming on the move. This Android handheld gaming device will give you access to games you love, whether they are downloaded to play locally, streamed from your console or accessed directly from the cloud - all over 5G Ultra Wideband.

Enabling a whole new generation of gaming devices

• Snapdragon G3x: where Snapdragon Elite Gaming meets unparalleled 5G

• The best place to play all of your games

• Your comprehensive gaming arsenal

• The new Snapdragon G3x delivers a truly cross-platform gaming experience

• Game at your best-nearly anytime, anywhere

Highlights

• A ubiquitous game-streaming experience, either from a local device or cloud service

• Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Updateable Drivers for gaming optimizations

• True 10-bit HDR Gaming with up to a billion shades of color

• Experience your wins by attaching to your favorite monitor or TV with up to 4K resolution at 144 fps

• Industry-leading performance per watt for sustained performance

• USB-C to support future XR accessories

• Play games from all your favorite platforms - Native Android along with streaming from Cloud, PC and Console

Specifications

• Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU

• Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU

• Qualcomm® Game Quick Touch

• Support for Variable Rate Shading

• Qualcomm® Game Color Plus

• Qualcomm® Game Smoother

• 5G mmWave Modem-RF System

• Qualcomm® FastConnect™ Subsystem with Wi-Fi 6E

• Haptics Engine

• Snapdragon Sound™ Technology

• 4K TV out