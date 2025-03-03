All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Samsung demos unique gaming handheld with folding screen at MWC 2025

Samsung shows off its new experimental Flex Gaming handheld PC gaming concept that's basically a Steam Deck with a 7.5-inch foldable OLED display.

Samsung demos unique gaming handheld with folding screen at MWC 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung showcased a foldable OLED PC gaming handheld at MWC 2025, part of its conceptual Flex Gaming line, resembling a Steam Deck that folds like a book.

Samsung highlights the possibilities for its foldable OLED technology with a PC gaming handheld that closes like a book.

Samsung demos unique gaming handheld with folding screen at MWC 2025 2
2

Samsung is demoing an interesting tech concept at its MWC 2025 booth: it's a device that's part of the firm's new Flex Gaming line, and it's basically a Steam Deck that can fold in half. It's important to note that this isn't a consumer-facing bit of hardware, more of something that Samsung put together to illustrate what OEMs could do with its foldable displays.

What's interesting about the Flex--apart from the obvious bendable screen--is how the joysticks can remain upright even when the device is shut. Users wouldn't have to deal with a half-joystick circle-pad like the 3DS, or some sort of innovative new restrictive design--the basic analog-style joysticks have been allocated for size.

No specs were listed for the device and Samsung hasn't discussed specifics. Being a concept device, we shouldn't really expect that kind of in-depth info, but if we had to guess, this one might be a cloud-ready handheld like the Logitech G Cloud.

The PC handheld market is expected to grow to nearly 8 million units by 2025, driven primarily by Valve's pioneering Steam Deck.

Samsung briefly mentioned the foldable gaming handheld in a press release:

"Additionally, a space was set up where visitors could experience Krafton's popular games firsthand using the Flex Gaming, a concept gaming console featuring a 7.2-inch foldable OLED, as well as the Steam Deck and Razer Blade 16 - both equipped with Samsung OLED technology. Notably, Krafton's InZOI simulation game will be demonstrated, featuring an eye-catching, glasses-free 3D display using LFD (Light Field Display) technology, designed to captivate the audience."

Photo of the Valve Steam Deck 512GB Handheld Console
Best Deals: Valve Steam Deck 512GB Handheld Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$520 USD
$533.91 USD $509.99 USD
Buy
$784.99 CAD
$784.99 CAD $779.99 CAD
Buy
£499
£498.97 £526.57
Buy
$520 USD
$533.91 USD $509.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2025 at 10:56 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:global.samsungdisplay.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles