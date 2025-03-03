Samsung demos unique gaming handheld with folding screen at MWC 2025

Samsung shows off its new experimental Flex Gaming handheld PC gaming concept that's basically a Steam Deck with a 7.5-inch foldable OLED display.

Samsung highlights the possibilities for its foldable OLED technology with a PC gaming handheld that closes like a book.

Samsung is demoing an interesting tech concept at its MWC 2025 booth: it's a device that's part of the firm's new Flex Gaming line, and it's basically a Steam Deck that can fold in half. It's important to note that this isn't a consumer-facing bit of hardware, more of something that Samsung put together to illustrate what OEMs could do with its foldable displays.

What's interesting about the Flex--apart from the obvious bendable screen--is how the joysticks can remain upright even when the device is shut. Users wouldn't have to deal with a half-joystick circle-pad like the 3DS, or some sort of innovative new restrictive design--the basic analog-style joysticks have been allocated for size.

No specs were listed for the device and Samsung hasn't discussed specifics. Being a concept device, we shouldn't really expect that kind of in-depth info, but if we had to guess, this one might be a cloud-ready handheld like the Logitech G Cloud.

The PC handheld market is expected to grow to nearly 8 million units by 2025, driven primarily by Valve's pioneering Steam Deck.

Samsung briefly mentioned the foldable gaming handheld in a press release: