Even more companies jumping into the autonomous delivery vehicle hunt

Autonomous delivery vehicles seem to be all the rage these days, with customers even more likely to one day receive a food or goods delivery from a small, lightweight, electric delivery mechanism. The autonomous vehicles are being developed by a growing number of companies seeking partners before projects are made live on our sidewalks and roads.

Locations where restaurants and tech providers already had running pilots, the Covid-19 pandemic was a major test ground to see what their products could do. However, any locations that didn't have the infrastructure in place undoubtedly missed out, so now must scramble to try to catch up.

Here is what Cosimo Leipold, head of partnerships at Nuro, said in a statement: "We expect to see increased demand for on-road autonomous delivery across all types of industries and businesses and we're working to address that demand with our new vehicles designed to scale to millions of consumers across the US."

As previously reported, Nuro has partnered with Uber, among other business partners, in an effort to utilize AI to control vehicles instead of humans. Joining the likes of Nuro, Zipline, Einride, Gatik, AutoX, and other companies want to succeed in the AI-driven autonomous logistics market - and competition will only continue to grow moving forward.

Delivery robots are an international effort, with companies from across the world striving to ramp up services as quickly as possible. Estonian company Clevon is bringing its CLEVON 1 to North America after opening a North America headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The South Korean government has a highly ambitious mobility innovation roadmap related to autonomous technology, including expanding delivery robots. These delivery services would be able to cater directly to apartment buildings, work building complexes, and highly populated downtown areas.

Increased technology developments and budding partnerships will help autonomous delivery solutions reach our communities even faster moving forward.