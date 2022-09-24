CLEVON 1 autonomous delivery vehicle headed to North America

The CLEVON 1 autonomous delivery vehicle will find its way to the roads in North America, after Clevon announced a new headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

The company hopes its vehicle can help retailers reduce time constraints for on-demand, same day or next day delivery, while demand continues to increase. The modularly designed vehicle is electric so it's environmentally friendly and sustainable for owners to use over a long duration.

A single charge provides a 50-mile driving range or 5 hours of use, with a top speed up to 31 mph. CLEVON 1 supports up to 225 pounds of cargo weight and is designed to operate on open public roads, not sidewalks or bike paths.

Clevon was careful to consider charging options, providing both plug-in and wireless charging solutions, making use of regenerative braking - and can charge from 20% up to 80% capacity in 45 minutes. The Estonian company has been able to test the vehicle in different climates, ensuring it can properly operate in all weather conditions.

Sander Sebastian Agur, CEO of Clevon, said this in a press statement:

"By expanding into North America, Clevon is furthering its mission to develop vehicles that save energy, are environmentally friendly and contribute towards a climate-neutral economy. We do this by supporting smart and sustainable communities through positively impacting our clients' carbon emission reduction targets."

Clevon has multiple CLEVON 1 models in Europe, including a Universal Platform that is joined by units designed for retail, logistics, transport, and security. The company relies on well-known tech partners as part of its development, including LG, TI, NVIDIA, and Toshiba.

The Clevon 1 was the first autonomous delivery service on European public roads, according to the company. Shipping company DHL Express is testing Clevon 1 vehicles in Estonia as there is increased interest for package delivery automation, which is growing in popularity in Europe, North America, and across Asia.

Here is the CLEVON 1 in action: