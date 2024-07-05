LG's next-gen CLOi ServeBot is now AI-powered and can work with a team of 20 other robots

20 LG CLOi ServeBots can communicate with each other to 'maximize task efficiency and avoid potential collisions' and can carry up to 32 coffees each.

The next-generation LG CLOi ServeBot is here, an autonomous robot designed for the service industry - where you've got enough room for it to provide delivery services in a hospitality or healthcare setting. It's like a waiter, albeit for "simple and repetitive delivery tasks to reduce the burden on busy staff."

2

The next-generation LG CLOi ServeBot, image credit: LG.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The latest CLOi ServeBot model's doors open and close automatically during operation. Built-in sensors and cameras can tell when deliveries have been completed, and items have been removed. The new model also sports an advanced AI algorithm for movement, where it can now safely navigate around obstacles and determine the most optimal route to its destination.

Up to 20 CLOi ServeBots can work together and communicate to "maximize task efficiency and avoid potential collisions." Each CLOi ServeBot can carry 32 standard-sized, 12-ounce coffee cups, so seeing 20 of these robots working their magic during coffee rush hour would be impressive.

"Our newest service robot brings a new level of functionality and flexibility to the hospitality and healthcare channels," said Mike Kosla, senior vice president of LG Business Solutions USA. "Featuring advanced platform technologies that include AI, communications, and control, the new CLOi ServeBot is going to help our hospitality and healthcare customers streamline their operations. The introduction of a door-type service robot reinforces our commitment to constantly innovate in ways that bring meaningful new benefits to our customers."

In a cool move, a CLOi ServeBot can also double as a guide robot for sight-impaired users that operators can monitor. LG CLOi ServeBots also have front-facing 10.1-inch displays that can double as mobile advertising platforms. So yeah, robot technology has advanced to the point where they're now selling robot ad space.