Former Google CEO drops stark warning about China's coming takeover

A new report from the think tank project Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) has concluded that the United States will fall second to China in a major race of the 21st century.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt chairs the SCSP, and according to the think tanks' newly released report, China is expected to win the technology race on several different fronts if the United States doesn't make certain leaps in various fields. The report states that there are a few key technological battlegrounds that China is advancing in faster than the United States. Those battlegrounds are microelectronics, 5G connectivity, and artificial intelligence.

China beating the United States on several technological fronts may be one thing in itself when purely talking about national pride, but there are very real consequences, such as China controlling the supply of Earth's rare minerals that are used to create the technology. Furthermore, these rare Earth minerals are used for military developments.

The report states that if the United States loses the technology race, Americans will be forced to live in a world where China can "turn off the technology tap", making the United States and other democracies around the world "economically dependent" on China, which would take away their "engines of prosperity and freedom of action in the world."

It isn't all doom and gloom, as the report concludes that there is still time for the United States to make leaps and developments in various technological areas while also investing more into bringing technology manufacturing back to the United States. Additionally, the think tank believes that the United States will need to act before the end of the decade, or China will gain the upper hand and take over the global technology supply.

These warnings from Schmidt's think tank have been heard by US officials such as national security advisor Jake Sullivan, who illustrated that advancements in science and technology are slated to become the movers and shakers of the geopolitical landscape throughout the 21st century. Sullivan continued and said to reports that developments in science and technology will usher in new ways to provide health benefits, food security, and widespread energy.

"I don't need to tell you that advancements in science and technology are poised to define the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century. They will generate game-changers in health and medicine, food security, and clean energy," said national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

"I don't need to tell you that advancements in science and technology are poised to define the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century. They will generate game-changers in health and medicine, food security, and clean energy," said national security advisor Jake Sullivan.