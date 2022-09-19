All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: GTA 6 leak confirmed real, one of the biggest leaks in gaming history

Government report claims cosmic and phantom UFOs are swarming skies

A government report has claimed that there are a significant number of objects swarming in the skies that are scientifically unidentifiable.

Government report claims cosmic and phantom UFOs are swarming skies
Published Sep 19, 2022 5:03 AM CDT
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

A new report from astronomers claims that there are many unidentified flying objects appearing in the skies, and these objects "cannot scientifically be identified".

Government report claims cosmic and phantom UFOs are swarming skies 03 | TweakTown.com
2

The report comes from the Main Astronomical Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has been published on the preprint server arXiv. According to the Ukrainian astronomers behind the study, the observatory has been using its instruments to track fast-moving, low-visibility objects appearing in the daytime sky over Ukraine's capital Kyiv and surrounding villages. The observatory uses specifically calibrated cameras located at two weather stations, and according to the researchers, they are observing dozens of these objects that "cannot scientifically be identified as known natural phenomena."

Additionally, the researchers report that they are unable to determine the nature of a significant number of the objects they're observing. "We observe a significant number of objects whose nature is not clear. We see them everywhere," the team wrote. The team of researchers divided their UFO observations into two categories, "cosmic" and "phantoms". The report outlines that cosmic UFOs are objects that are brighter than the background sky, with phantom UFOs being the dark variant - objects that are darker than the background sky.

The researchers wrote in the study that phantom UFOs typically appeared completely black, as if all the light around them was being absorbed. Additionally, these phantom UFOs are estimated to be anywhere from 10 to 40 feet wide and were recorded traveling at speeds of up to 33,000 mph.

It should be noted that given the conflict between Ukraine and Russia that at least some of these UFO observations can be attributed to military technologies that may or may not be revealed to the public.

Buy at Amazon

Aeisage NASA Hat Vintage Baseball Cap NASA Logo Cotton

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/19/2022 at 4:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.