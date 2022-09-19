All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: GTA 6 leak confirmed real, one of the biggest leaks in gaming history

US Navy confirms it has multiple videos of UFOs they can't show you

A spokesperson for the US Navy office has confirmed the Navy has in its possession unseen UFO videos that it cannot release to the public.

US Navy confirms it has multiple videos of UFOs they can't show you
Published Sep 19, 2022 12:32 AM CDT
1 minute & 46 seconds read time

The US Navy has in its possession UFO videos that it cannot release to the public as the information would "harm national security".

US Navy confirms it has multiple videos of UFOs they can't show you 03 | TweakTown.com
3

The surfacing of the undisclosed UFO videos comes after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was filed by the government transparency website The Black Vault was denied by US officials. The initial filing dates back to April 2020, which, according to reports, was only one day before the infamous three confirmed-to-be-UFOs videos released, which showed US Navy pilots filming an object that moved in ways impossible to humans. Per the FOIA request, The Black Vault requested that the Navy reveal any and all videos it has on UFOs.

As you can probably imagine, the US Navy didn't just hand over its classified UFO videos because it was kindly asked to. The request was denied, but the denial confirmed there are more videos that have not been seen by the public. Notably, Gregory Cason, deputy director of the Navy's FOIA office, wrote in a response letter to the FOIA request that the release of the requested information "will harm national security" as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities.

Furthermore, Cason touched on why the US government released/confirmed the three UFO videos back in April 2020, and according to Cason, the Navy only declassified those videos because they were already leaked to the media and were avidly being discussed by the public. Additionally, Cason said that the Navy concluded that the release of those videos wouldn't further damage national security.

Judging by the responses from the US government over the release of new UFO videos, it can be assumed that officials are taking the subject incredibly seriously, as it seems officials are being forced to walk a tight rope between releasing UFO videos that won't harm national security and providing the public with requested information.

US Navy confirms it has multiple videos of UFOs they can't show you 02 | TweakTown.com
3

It should be noted that in May 2020, the Department of Defense conducted its first public hearing on UFOs since the 1960s, where officials discussed a June 2021 Pentagon report that revealed US Navy pilots had reported 144 UFO sightings since 2004.

Buy at Amazon

Aeisage NASA Hat Vintage Baseball Cap NASA Logo Cotton

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/19/2022 at 2:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.