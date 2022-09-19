AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be in-person to present at CES 2023 on Jan 4

AMD has the big launch of its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors and new X670E + X670 motherboards, and while RDNA 3 is still in the oven, the company is nailing down its CES 2023 plans.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver an in-person keynote address at CES 2023. On January 4, 2023, Lisa will share AMD's vision of the future -- how high-performance and adaptive computing transforms lives "by addressing the world's toughest problems".

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said: "Over the last few years computing has become an essential and pervasive part of our daily lives, helping each of us adapt how we work and learn remotely, while keeping us connected and entertained. I am excited for the opportunity to deliver a keynote at CES 2023 to highlight the next generation of high-performance and adaptive computing innovations, and products that will push the boundaries on what is possible and play an important role helping solve our most important challenges".

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA (the organization behind CES) said: "AMD shows how creative innovation pushes the envelope of tech for good. Dr. Su's power is bringing people together, and I can't wait to see what advances they'll share at the show".

We should expect AMD to show off its refreshed Zen 4 processors with second-gen 3D V-Cache technology, with the introduction of the even faster Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor that will beat Intel's upcoming Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU and whatever 5.8GHz or 6.0GHz+ monster that Intel could form with the Core i9-13900KS. The battle will be huge, and it gets even bigger starting with CES 2023 in early January 2023.