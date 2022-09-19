All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: GTA 6 leak confirmed real, one of the biggest leaks in gaming history

AI uses public cameras to find a video of you taking Instagram photos

An individual has created an artificial intelligence software that uses Instagram photos as a reference to find a public video of that photo being taken.

AI uses public cameras to find a video of you taking Instagram photos
Published Sep 19, 2022 1:05 AM CDT
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

A Belgian artist has created software that is called The Follower, which is an artificial intelligence that is capable of identifying the location of where you took your last Instagram photo.

The software was created by Belgian artist Dries Depoorter, who began the journey of creating this extremely creepy AI system by recording open public cameras and broadcasting them live on websites such as EarthCam. Depoorter then took all of the Instagram photos he could find with a location tag close to the location of the public cameras, then trained the artificial intelligence system to cross-reference the Instagram photo with the footage recorded by public cameras.

The AI was trained to scrap the footage for the moment the Instagram photo was taken, capture it as a GIF and place it side-by-side next to the posted Instagram photo. The results are nothing less than extremely impressive, as Depoorter has posted several of these behind-the-scenes Instagram photos to his personal Twitter account showcasing the location, individuals, and open cameras used to capture the moment.

According to Depoorter, who is a public speaker, the software is currently focussing on specific locations such as Temple Bar in Dublin, New York's Times Square, and the entrance of Wrigley Field stadium in Chicago. Furthermore, the AI is concentrating on Instagram influencers that currently have more than 100,000 followers.

The Follower is a stark reminder of how in an ever-growing digitized world, everyone is being watched/tracked, even to the point where you are completely unaware of it, raising important questions regarding privacy, AI, surveillance, and social media.

In other AI-related news, an artificial intelligence system designed to create images from text prompts has won first place in a state art competition, which has sparked major controversy in the art community as individuals argue for/against the inclusion of AI-generated art.

Individuals arguing for the inclusion of AI-generated art have said that people against AI-generated art are the first to discredit the human element involved in its creation, while people arguing against the inclusion have said that they're watching the death of artistry unfold before our eyes. For more information on this story, check out the below link.

Buy at Amazon

Aeisage NASA Hat Vintage Baseball Cap NASA Logo Cotton

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/19/2022 at 12:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:petapixel.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.