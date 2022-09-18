Here's how to tune into NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series reveal

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs aren't far away now, with the company tweeting out that there's only 40 hours until GeForce Beyond.

The new GeForce Beyond broadcast will take place during GTC 2022 this week, kicking off the reveal of the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs on September 20 at 8AM PDT. We're expecting the reveal of the GeForce RTX 4090 and not one, but two GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards with the RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB.

NVIDIA has officially kicked off the 40 hours mark, another nod towards the RTX 40 series along with the previous teaser from NVIDIA confirming the GeForce RTX 40 series with a message from "User40" on Discord asking "how much faster" -- displayed on the display connected into a PC (which I'm sure is powered by Ada Lovelace).

In previous rumors we've heard NVIDIA's flagship AD102-300 GPU will have over 75 billion transistors made on TSMC's new 5nm process node. We are expecting NVIDIA to reveal the new GeForce RTX 4090 powered by the AD102 GPU, with 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps and 16384 CUDA cores with GPU boost clocks expected to hit 2520MHz.

NVIDIA is also expected to reveal the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB with a higher-end set of specs against the RTX 4080 12GB graphics card. The higher-end GeForce RTX 4080 16GB would have a purported 340W default TGP, and up to a wild 516W TGP compared to the RTX 4080 12GB with a default 285W TGP and up to 366W TGP.

Another big change between the RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB is with VRAM: RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X is clocked at 23Gbps, pumping out up to 736GB/sec memory bandwidth, while the RTX 4080 12GB its GDDR6X clocked at 21Gbps making for up to 504GB/sec memory bandwidth.

RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16GB, RTX 4080 12GB TGP (default, maximum)

RTX 4090 24GB (default 450W, up to 660W )

RTX 4080 16GB (default 340W, up to 516W )

RTX 4080 12GB (default 285W, up to 366W)

RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16GB, RTX 4080 12GB memory + bandwidth

RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps (up to 1008GB/sec memory bandwidth)

RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X @ 23Gbps (up to 736GB/sec memory bandwidth)

RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps (up to 504GB/sec memory bandwidth)

We are expecting to see NVIDIA reveal the three new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs revealed at the GeForce Beyond event, with a release in October for the GeForce RTX 4090 and a November release for the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards. We don't have much longer to wait before we know everything we need to know, exciting!

NVIDIA GeForce Beyond starting times:

8 am Pacific Daylight Time

11 am Eastern Daylight Time

4 pm British Summer Time

5 pm Central European Summer Time

Midnight Japan Standard Time

You can tune into the GeForce Beyond stream in the YouTube link above, with the countdown already there waiting for us, or on NVIDIA's official Twitch account.