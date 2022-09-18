NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series confirmed: new GeForce RTX logo too

Can you believe we're only hours away from NVIDIA's big reveal of their next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, based on the next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture.

But now that we're under 48 hours from NVIDIA's upcoming "GeForce Beyond" broadcast during GTC 2022 this week, with the company uploading their "GeForce Beyond" keynote, which will feature CEO and founder Jensen Huang once again in his infamous leather jacket.

NVIDIA describes the "GeForce Beyond: A Special Broadcast at GTC" on YouTube with the description: "PC enthusiasts, don't miss the GeForce Beyond special broadcast. Learn about the latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology -- from NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang in the opening of his GTC keynote on Sept 20 at 8 a.m. Pacific time (UTC-7)".

In the teaser on YouTube, you can see there are a few hidden treasures: first, there's a message on Discord in the background from "User40" which should be a hint at the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. "User40" is asking "how much faster" with a sticky note under that, which reads "T.I or Tie" which is an inside joke at NVIDIA and with gamers.

Some people pronounce the "Ti" at the end of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards as "Tee-eye" or "Tie". Personally, I say "Tee-eye" but during previous NVIDIA videos we've seen some people saying one, and then the other, and then back to the first way of pronouncing Ti.

For those who aren't old enough to remember: NVIDIA introduced the "Titanium" series GeForce graphics cards many years ago, cutting it down to the "Ti" in the end with the following GeForce series graphics cards. I do wish we'd see the return of the "Ultra" branded cards (which I guess are kinda the new TITAN-class RTX series cards).

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 ULTRA sounds much faster than the GeForce RTX 4090 or GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, but that's just me. We'll see NVIDIA announce the new GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards unveiled this week during the "GeForce Beyond" broadcast at GTC 2022.