All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: GTA 6 leak confirmed real, one of the biggest leaks in gaming history

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series confirmed: new GeForce RTX logo too

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX logo and font teased, with another hint towards the GeForce RTX 40 'Ada Lovelace' series GPUs ahead of the GeForce Beyond event.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series confirmed: new GeForce RTX logo too
Published Sep 18, 2022 7:01 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Sep 18 2022 7:13 PM CDT
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

Can you believe we're only hours away from NVIDIA's big reveal of their next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, based on the next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture.

But now that we're under 48 hours from NVIDIA's upcoming "GeForce Beyond" broadcast during GTC 2022 this week, with the company uploading their "GeForce Beyond" keynote, which will feature CEO and founder Jensen Huang once again in his infamous leather jacket.

NVIDIA describes the "GeForce Beyond: A Special Broadcast at GTC" on YouTube with the description: "PC enthusiasts, don't miss the GeForce Beyond special broadcast. Learn about the latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology -- from NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang in the opening of his GTC keynote on Sept 20 at 8 a.m. Pacific time (UTC-7)".

In the teaser on YouTube, you can see there are a few hidden treasures: first, there's a message on Discord in the background from "User40" which should be a hint at the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. "User40" is asking "how much faster" with a sticky note under that, which reads "T.I or Tie" which is an inside joke at NVIDIA and with gamers.

Some people pronounce the "Ti" at the end of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards as "Tee-eye" or "Tie". Personally, I say "Tee-eye" but during previous NVIDIA videos we've seen some people saying one, and then the other, and then back to the first way of pronouncing Ti.

For those who aren't old enough to remember: NVIDIA introduced the "Titanium" series GeForce graphics cards many years ago, cutting it down to the "Ti" in the end with the following GeForce series graphics cards. I do wish we'd see the return of the "Ultra" branded cards (which I guess are kinda the new TITAN-class RTX series cards).

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 ULTRA sounds much faster than the GeForce RTX 4090 or GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, but that's just me. We'll see NVIDIA announce the new GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards unveiled this week during the "GeForce Beyond" broadcast at GTC 2022.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.99
$1099.99$1099.99$1324.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/18/2022 at 7:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.