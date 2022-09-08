PlayStation 5's new 1440p resolution option does not support VRR
It's finally here. Sony's latest PS5 firmware update allows gamers to hook up their consoles to a 1440p display and enjoy native WQHD resolution. There's just one trade-off: Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which tightens up refresh rates between both the console itself and the display, isn't supported over 1440p. Adaptive sync solutions like G-Sync and FreeSync still aren't supported either.
"1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that support 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz. VRR on PS5 supports 1080p and 4K video output but not 1440p," Sony has said.
The update also brings major quality of life improvements like game lists (basically folders), allowing users to put up to 100 games into a single list and up to 15 lists maximum on one PS5.
Back in April, Sony confirmed the following games support PS5's VRR mode:
- Astro's Playroom
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Deathloop
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DIRT 5
- Godfall
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Tribes of Midgard
Here's what Sony has said about VRR on the PlayStation 5:
- We're also pleased to share that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months.
- On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console's graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing.
- Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch.
- As an added option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don't support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games. If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time. Both VRR and this secondary option can be turned on or off.
- Please note that results may vary depending on the TV you're using and game you're playing. As we get closer to the feature's release, we'll share more details, including some of the games that will enable VRR support through a game patch.
