PlayStation 5's new 1440p resolution option does not support VRR

The PlayStation 5 now supports native 2560x1440 resolution output to compatible displays, Sony has announced.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

It's finally here. Sony's latest PS5 firmware update allows gamers to hook up their consoles to a 1440p display and enjoy native WQHD resolution. There's just one trade-off: Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which tightens up refresh rates between both the console itself and the display, isn't supported over 1440p. Adaptive sync solutions like G-Sync and FreeSync still aren't supported either.

"1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that support 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz. VRR on PS5 supports 1080p and 4K video output but not 1440p," Sony has said.

The update also brings major quality of life improvements like game lists (basically folders), allowing users to put up to 100 games into a single list and up to 15 lists maximum on one PS5.

Read Also: Sony: PS5 VRR coming soon and all games are supported

Back in April, Sony confirmed the following games support PS5's VRR mode:

Astro's Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Here's what Sony has said about VRR on the PlayStation 5: