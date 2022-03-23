Sony: PS5 VRR coming soon and all games are supported

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is finally coming to the PlayStation 5 sometime soon, Sony has officially confirmed.

VRR is set to launch on PS5 "in the coming months," Sony has announced. The new feature will fully optimize frame rates across all PS5 games with real-time syncing between the refresh rate of a monitor or TV and the console's graphical output. If a game like Destiny 2 is set to output at 120FPS, for example, enabling VRR on the PlayStation 5 will offer more consistent and smooth frame rates when connected to an HDMI 2.1 capable display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Sony has also confirmed that the PS5's VRR option will work with games that don't officially support it, so any game you play on the console can technically benefit from the feature. This is something that the Xbox Series X has used in tandem with FPS Boost to supercharge last-gen Xbox games.

We're also pleased to share that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months.

On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console's graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing.

Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch.

As an added option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don't support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games. If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time. Both VRR and this secondary option can be turned on or off.

Please note that results may vary depending on the TV you're using and game you're playing. As we get closer to the feature's release, we'll share more details, including some of the games that will enable VRR support through a game patch.

For a list of monitors that will make best use of PS5's VRR functionality, click here.

